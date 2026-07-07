Alejandro Garnacho could be sold in the summer transfer window.

According to reports, Chelsea have set an exit price for former Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho after opening the door to a transfer.

Garnacho joined Chelsea from Man Utd last summer for around £40m following a fallout with former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim.

The winger has plenty of natural ability, but his attitude has been questioned on many occasions and he struggled to make an impact for Chelsea in his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Garnacho was only used sparingly by Chelsea in their disappointing 2025/26 campaign, having only scored a single Premier League goal in his 24 appearances.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that the Blues are reportedly looking to offload Garnacho in this summer’s transfer window, with a recent report claiming that he is among four players up for sale by the Premier League giants.

READ: Romano claims Chelsea will ‘send new official bid’ for defender after reaching ‘agreement on terms’



Garnacho has already been linked with a move to Serie A giants Roma, but a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Napoli are ‘firm’ contenders in the race to land the winger.

Chelsea set terms for Alejandro Garnacho’s exit

The same report claims Napoli are keen on signing Garnacho on loan with an option to buy this summer, but Chelsea are ‘currently reluctant to entertain’ this proposal.

Instead, Chelsea have set a ‘jaw-dropping’ price for Garnacho’s exit.

READ MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: £25.7m star rejects Leeds United, England star could leave Tottenham



The report explains:

‘Chelsea’s public stance is that they would seek a fee close to £90million, more than double what they paid Man Utd just 12 months ago. ‘Privately, however, sources believe an offer in the region of £60million (€70m, $81m) would leave Chelsea with a major decision to make. Interest is already beginning to gather pace.’

Realistically, Chelsea have little to no hope of getting anything close to £60m for Garnacho after his poor 2025/26 campaign.

At this stage, Chelsea would be lucky to receive around £30m, so they may have to cave and let Garnacho leave on loan if they become increasingly desperate as this summer progresses.

READ NEXT: Five-year net spend table now topped by Spurs after Tonali transfer



BBC reporter Nizaar Kinsella is also reporting that the Blues are currently against letting Garnacho leave on loan.