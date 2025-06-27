Chelsea ‘set’ to make third bid for ‘top’ winger target as they’re ‘only £5m’ off

Chelsea are reportedly set to make a third bid for their ‘top’ target on the wing, as it’s been revealed that they were ‘only £5million’ apart with the selling side with their last offer.

Before the Club World Cup began, the Blues were busy. They welcomed Liam Delap, Estevao Willian, Dario Essugo, Mamadou Sarr and Kendry Paez to the club.

They also tried to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. They made two attempts for the forward, reported to be worth £30million and £42million, with both pushed back.

Chelsea then exited the race as they felt Dortmund were inflating the winger’s price for the Club World Cup alone.

Now that tournament is at the latter stages, talkSPORT reports Chelsea and Dortmund are ‘currently holding talks’ while both teams are there competing, and there is ‘optimism’ an agreement can be reached.

Indeed, Chelsea are said to be set for a third bid for the winger, and it’s suggested they are ‘hoping to seal a transfer for around £45million’ after the valuations were ‘only £5million apart’ previously.

Gittens himself is said to be ‘waiting for a breakthrough’ after agreeing to a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge. He ‘only wants a move to Chelsea’ despite Bayern Munich interest ramping up.

That line of reporting has been consistent for a while. Indeed, on June 12 it was reported that Gittens was ‘literally waiting’ for a call from Chelsea.

It’s suggested Dortmund are open to selling as the winger isn’t a tactical fit, so surely he’ll want to go where he’s wanted, and can become an important asset.

Dortmund have previously confirmed talks with Chelsea have occurred, and it seems things are going well, with a report of late stating the Premier League club are ‘closing in’ on a move.

That will be music to their ears given their need to sign a new winger. Jadon Sancho being sent back to Manchester United meant Nonu Madueke, Pedro Neto and Tyrique George were the only out-and-out wingers left in the Blues’ squad.

Central midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall played out on the right flank in Chelsea’s final Club World Cup group game, and they won’t want to have to rely on people playing out of position when the domestic season comes around.

As such, the sooner Gittens comes through the door, the better it will be for the Blues.

