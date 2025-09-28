Alan Shearer has commented on Enzo Maresca’s future at Chelsea after the Premier League giants suffered a 3-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Maresca is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked as Chelsea have had a rough couple of weeks, with their 2-1 win over Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup their only victory in their past five games in all competitions.

Chelsea have suffered back-to-back losses in the Premier League, with the Blues following up last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Man Utd with a 3-1 defeat against Brighton.

Maresca’s side finished each of these games with ten men and their overall performances at the start of this season have fallen below expectations.

After Saturday’s loss to Brighton, co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, recruitment chiefs Sam Jewell and Joe Shields, and co-owner Behdad Eghbali were spotted entering the Chelsea dressing room.

Maresca has explained why this is not as alarming as it appears.

“They have been inside the changing-room, like always,” Maresca said.

“We have an office inside the changing-room, where after every game, we sit and we talk about the game. But they did not say anything to the players.

“It was nothing completely different compared to the rest of the games.”

Shearer, meanwhile, had said that Maresca must “understand the situation” he finds himself in as he risks losing his job.

“I think as a Chelsea manager, once you accept that position, you know that you are under pressure if you lose matches – and they’ve lost two.

“That’s the rule of management, I guess, but more so when you are at Chelsea. You can’t lose games and they’ve now lost two so I think you understand the situation.”

A report from BBC Sport has shed light on what is expected of Maresca this season.

‘BBC Sport understands Chelsea set Maresca the target of qualifying for the Champions League this season with the intention of reviewing that at the end of the campaign. ‘But with just eight points from six games and two Premier League losses in a row, Maresca will surely know that naturally pressure is growing.’

Chelsea’s next two games could be decisive for Maresca, who comes up against Jose Mourinho’s Benfica in the Champions League in midweek before next Saturday’s home Premier League clash against Liverpool.