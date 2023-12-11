Chelsea ‘consider shock sale’ of £50m Spurs-linked star as club chiefs ‘argue intriguing twist’ is needed

According to reports, Chelsea are ‘considering’ selling Conor Gallagher during the upcoming January transfer window amid interest from Tottenham.

There was a major overhaul at Stamford Bridge in the summer and it looked at one stage like Gallagher would join several of his former teammates in leaving.

Despite being heavily linked with a £50m move to Premier League rivals Tottenham, Gallagher ended up staying and he has captained the Blues on several occasions this season.

The England international has started 15 Premier League games this term but with his contract due to expire in 2025, his long-term future is still in doubt.

The Daily Mail are now reporting that ‘Chelsea are prepared to consider offers for Gallagher when the transfer window opens next month to raise funds for Mauricio Pochettino to strengthen other areas of his squad’.

The report explains: ‘The England midfield player has 18 months left on his contract and failure to agree terms over the next few weeks could lead to his shock departure midway through the season. Gallagher has yet to be formally offered a new deal and there is little sign of negotiations progressing.

‘In an intriguing twist, some Chelsea figures are understood to be arguing that it makes financial sense to sell the England midfielder player, due to the club’s struggles complying with Premier League spending rules and deficiencies elsewhere in the squad.

‘Pochettino is desperate to sign a striker and made a public plea for new players following yesterday’s 2-0 defeat at Everton, with Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osihem among their main targets. After spending £400million last summer to take their total outlay on new players in the last three transfer windows above £1billion however, Chelsea are close to breaching Profit & Sustainability Rules and may have to sell before they can buy.’

Former Blues midfielder John Obi Mikel has argued that Gallagher would not have started in the Blues teams he played in “back in the day”.

He said on his Obi One podcast: “He’s a decent player. Is he a Chelsea midfield player? Starting 11? Back in the day when we were playing would Gallagher get into the starting 11? No chance, I don’t think so.”

Regarding Marc Cucurella, Mikel added: “When you look at the left-backs we have had, Ashley Cole, Cesar Azpilicueta, William Gallas, you are talking about these players who have stayed at the club for many years, played so many games, and the standard they have set for that position… for me, he’s not at Chelsea standard.”