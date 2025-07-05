Chelsea are showing interest in signing Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he made his debut aged 15 years and 181 days in September 2022.

He rarely featured again until the 2024/25 campaign, when he scored his first Arsenal goals in a Carabao Cup tie against Bolton Wanderers.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising teenagers in the Premier League, and the Gunners are keen to tie him down to a new long-term contract.

There are doubts over his future at the Emirates, with his current deal expiring in 2026.

A recent report revealed two key reasons behind the delay in an extension, including his involvement in the U21 European Championship with England.

The other factor is that, according to FA Law C13, “Players under the age of 18 may not sign a contract for a term longer than three years.” Nwaneri only turned 18 in March, which is why the club waited — just as they did with fellow Hale End graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Meanwhile, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has predicted that Arsenal are “going to lose him” for nothing next summer.

“With Raheem Sterling leaving, that does open up the right-hand side, but the real concern for Arsenal is obviously Nwaneri,” Bailey told The Boot Room.

“I think they’re going to lose him. Yeah, it’s looking very, very bad for them in that area – and it’s nothing to do with the finances or anything.

“I’m told he’s got his pick of clubs around Europe when he’s out of contract next summer.

“Nwaneri will be one of the most wanted players. If he gets to next summer and he hasn’t signed his contract, he’ll literally have his pick of clubs from around the world.

“He’s loved around Europe. He’s loved in England, you know. He will have Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City — he will have them all on his doorstep.”

Chelsea are definitely interested. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues will be ready to pounce if Arsenal can’t agree a new deal with Nwaneri — who’s worth £47million, per Transfermarkt.

Romano wrote on X: “Chelsea have been showing interest in Ethan Nwaneri situation, only in case new deal won’t be sealed with Arsenal.

“Nwaneri & Arsenal, in talks over new deal while player wants game time guaranteed. Separate deal from [Noni] Madueke who agreed personal terms with Arsenal.”

As Romano noted, Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

There have reportedly been no club-to-club talks yet, but Madueke is clearly keen on a move to the Emirates.

