Joao Pedro makes his first appearance for Chelsea at the Club World Cup.

Chelsea summer signing Joao Pedro is being tipped to sign for La Liga giants Real Madrid or Barcelona after just one match at his new club.

The Blues have been quick out of the blocks this summer as the board once again back Enzo Maresca in the transfer market after delivering a fourth-placed finish.

Chelsea have sealed six deals so far this summer with Kendry Paez, Mamadou Sarr, Dario Essugo, Estevao, Liam Delap, Pedro and Jamie Gittens all joining.

Pedro, who made his Blues debut in a 2-1 win over Palmeiras at the Club World Cup earlier this week, contributed ten goals and six assists in 27 Premier League matches for Brighton last term with Chelsea spending around £60m to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

And former Premier League striker Troy Deeney claims that Pedro will be ripe for a move to La Liga giants Barcelona or Real Madrid in a couple of years if he has a good couple of seasons at Chelsea.

Deeney told talkSPORT: “He’ll bring an intensity – that’s what Joao will bring. He’s obviously an exceptional football player.

“If Chelsea start competing both in the Champions League and in the Premier League, he will be part of that vehicle,” Deeney added when asked if Pedro’s Brazil ambitions were realistic.

“When you look at the Brazilian national team, it’s not as strong as some of the teams we’ve seen over the years so he will look at that and say ‘Yes I can do that (get in the team)’.

“I think if he does well for two years there [Chelsea], Real Madrid and Barcelona will come knocking and Chelsea have a model of buying young and selling on for more than what they paid for.”

Former Watford striker Deeney added: “We were just talking about the social media clips Chelsea have put up on training and he’s throwing his weight around already.

“He is all or nothing. I think the misconception is that he’s a troublemaker – he’s absolutely not that at all.

“He’s passionate, he’s energetic, he wants to win and play every minute of every game, but I think at Chelsea now you’re going to see the real Joao Pedro who is one that enjoys competition and believes he should be starting for Brazil.

“I’ve seen this player since he was 18 years old, and the mentality has not changed one bit. It’s always been ‘I want to be the best; I want to play for my national team, and I want to be the new R9 (Ronaldo)’.”