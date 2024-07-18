Chelsea close in on signing of ‘new Neymar’ as busy window continues for the Blues

Teeenaged Brazilian winger Gabriel Mec has caught the eye of Chelsea scouts and could be set to continue a growing trend in the business being done by Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are also closing in on the signing of Argentine teenager Aaron Anselmino as they hope to secure his services before he bocomes a player that is highly sought-after in the transfer window.

Enzo Maresca has already seen six fresh faces added to the squad for his first season at the helm for Chelsea with those additions coming at an estimated cost of £93 million.

So far Chelsea have secured defender Tosin Adarabioyo, promising young striker Marc Guiu, English starlet Omari Kellyman, former Maresca lieutenant and midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, as well as Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian and Renato Veiga.

Chelsea are far from done when it comes to transfer business with another pair of signings close to being completed according to fresh reports.

It seems that both Anselimo and another new signing Caleb Wiley will not spend the current campaign at Chelsea.

The Blues are set to add more players but the indications are that a few of them will go straight out on loan for the coming campaign.

Boca Juniors sale of the 19-year-old Anselmino appears to be contingent on him being loaned back to his former club for the rest of the season in Argentina. The season in Argentina begins in May and wraps up in the middle of December.

Meanwhile Wiley is rumoured to be set for a loan spell in France with Starsbourg.

Mec could be a player ready to play his part in the first team after impressing during his time at Gremio.

Analyst Ben Mattinson believed that Mec might become the latest Brazilian on the books at Chelsea.

“Neymar-esque play-style and comes from the same academy (Grêmio) as Ronaldinho. Hard to not be excited by him,” wrote Mattinson on X.

“Mec has rapid feet able to do skills so quickly that he can fool defenders easily. A joy to watch, he’s a real throwback Brazilian.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea are in talks to sign the exciting winger.

“Understand Chelsea have genuine interest in Gremio talent Gabriel Mec,” said Romano. “He’s considered as one more gem from Brazil; Chelsea have opened talks to understand deal conditions. Gabriel Mec is appreciated by many clubs but Chelsea are pushing.”