Chelsea signings express transfer ‘regret’ as ‘toxic mix’ is revealed with players ‘high on entitlement’

The Chelsea first-team group is ‘high on entitlement and low on hunger’ with players expressing ‘regret’ over moving to Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

Mauricio Pochettino is coming under increasing pressure as Blues manager following their 4-2 loss at home to Wolves on Sunday.

That result saw them slip below Wolves into 11th in the Premier League with Pochettino’s side losing their tenth Premier League match of the season.

And that has seen speculation online build that Pochettino could soon be facing the sack at Chelsea with the club some way from achieving their pre-season objectives.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs insists that Pochettino “is under no immediate threat of being sacked” with the Chelsea hierarchy still seeing it as “business as usual”.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Mauricio Pochettino is under no immediate threat of being sacked, although there is naturally some increased pressure with Chelsea in the bottom half of the Premier League. But there is still a calmness within the club.

“No unplanned talks or board meeting took place immediately after the Wolves loss, just business as usual. The plan (for now) still remains to judge Pochettino at the end of the season, which is something all parties agreed to do when he joined.

“Hope is Christopher Nkunku’s return from injury, Ben Chilwell being back, Conor Gallagher being settled until at least summer and Nicolas Jackson returning from AFCON can all help bring stability and a strong finish to the season.

“Naturally, there is a normal acceptance it’s a results-driven business, though, and Graham Potter was also backed right up until he departed. Some big February fixtures ahead that will define Chelsea’s season.”

But The Athletic‘s Liam Twomey has an update on the atmosphere in the Chelsea camp and it doesn’t make for positive reading.

Twomey writes:

‘Mutinous it is not, but there is a view within Chelsea that the current first-team group is high on entitlement and low on hunger in some quarters. Some of the new arrivals have privately expressed regret at the long-term contracts they have signed and do not see the grand project that was sold to them in the first place. ‘Add to that the inconsistency of youth, the pressure of large price tags and the increasingly open disdain of their own supporters, and the result is a toxic mix.’

