Chelsea slammed for £50m transfer as ex-player makes stunning Neymar claim

According to William Gallas, Chelsea would have been better off splashing £50million on Neymar this summer instead of Estevao Willian.

Chelsea have been proactive in the early days of the transfer window as they’ve already completed deals for the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu and Tosin Adarabioyo.

The club have also continued to invest in young stars and their deal for Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian has got plenty of people talking.

Chelsea agreed a deal to sign Estevao in May, with the 17-year-old set to join the club next summer upon his 18th birthday.

The Blues have reached an agreement worth around €57m (£48m) with Palmeiras, with the club paying €34m up front and a further €23m in potential add-ons.

While Estevao is considered as one of Brazil’s brightest upcoming prospects, Gallas isn’t convinced that his move to Chelsea will work.

“Estevao Willian only cost Chelsea £50 million because he’s Brazilian, your value is double for some reason,” Gallas told Lord Ping.

“The issue with him might be that sometimes clubs thinks players can adapt straight away to a new league but it doesn’t work like that.

“There are too many obstacles like the language, lifestyle, even the weather. When you come to England it’s not easy so you have to think about that when signing new players.”

Instead of splashing the cash on Estevao, Gallas thinks that Chelsea would have been better off by signing someone like Neymar instead.

“If I had the money I would’ve preferred to spend it on a player like Neymar. Someone with experience who will know how to adapt very quickly, it’s harder for young players.

“You can say that the money is an investment for the future but the Premier League is much tougher than La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and even the Bundesliga, it’s far more physical.

“It can be hard for players, even for Neymar. Because Neymar needs space and he also needs rest, playing every three games can be really intense.

“But it would be good to see him in the Premier League and fans will love him too, I’m not sure if he could work with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal but Neymar to Chelsea, why not?”

There can be no denying that Neymar is one of the best players of his generation, but he hasn’t exactly had the best of times of late.

Soon after making the lucrative switch to Al-Hilal, the 32-year-old picked up a nasty injury while on international duty and missed the remainder of the season.

Funnily enough, Estevao has managed to draw comparisons to Neymar from some of his fellow countrymen.

“Estevao, for me, with all due respect to the others, this is something serious, something that I’ve never said and I’m going to say – since Neymar, he is the greatest player I’ve seen born in Brazil,” World Cup winner Branco said.

“This is my opinion, you’ve seen him close, you know. This is Brazil, they’re all spectacular but this boy, his ceiling is a bit higher.”

