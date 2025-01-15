Chelsea, Spurs & Arsenal among clubs to have already agreed transfers for summer 2025

The January transfer window is open and the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Darwin Nunez and Matheus Cunha have been dominating the rumour mill. But some clubs are already looking ahead to the summer.

Nowadays, particularly with young talent from South America, it’s becoming increasingly common for top clubs to get their ducks in order early and agree deals months or even years in advance.

We’ve identified five transfers that have already – either reportedly or concretely – been agreed for the 2025 summer transfer window.

For the full article, please click here.