Chelsea stalwart upset by Maresca exit ‘considering future’ amid PSG interest

Enzo Fernandez is ‘considering his future’ at Chelsea following the departure of Enzo Maresca and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be weighing up a move for the midfielder.

Fernandez was a key cog in Maresca’s side but is now playing under Liam Rosenior, who’s replaced the Italian boss at the Stamford Bridge helm this month.

Maresca was given his marching orders on New Year’s Day after falling out with the Blues hierarchy and Fernandez admitted he was ‘sad’ to see the manager, whom he held a very positive relationship with, leave the club.

‘Mister, thank you for everything shared and experienced during this stage, I learned a lot and I value every advice and experience,’ Fernandez wrote on social media.

‘Wishing you and your coaching staff, Willy, Dani, Robi, Marcos and Mickey, all the best. We won two titles together that I will never forget. Much success to you and hopefully our paths will cross again in the future. A big hug.’

And L’Equipe claim Fernandez is now ‘wondering about his Chelsea future’ on the back of Maresca’s departure, with PSG ‘checking his name’ as they consider a move for the World Cup winner.

Signed from Benfica for £107m in January 2023 and under contract until 2031, Fernandez won’t come cheap, particularly given his impressive displays for the club this season and last.

Fernandez managed nine goals and 17 assists in all competitions last season and already has eight goals and three assists this term.

PSG are said to be eager to bolster their midfield around key man Vitinha amid a drop-off in form from both Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz, who thrived in that trio for the French giants to drive them to Champions League glory last season.

“Not bringing in more competition is a mistake,” a source close to a PSG player told the newspaper.

“They should have brought in guys who are eager to prove themselves. Right now, we’re seeing players who are playing more casually. The dip in form is in their desire.

“In the counter-pressing, you can tell it’s not quite the same team anymore. There’s a lack of ambition to earn their place, players who are too comfortable.”

The outlet adds that Fernandez is a long-term target and that PSG have no plans to pursue him in January.