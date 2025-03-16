A new report has revealed Chelsea’s ‘stance’ on signing Jadon Sancho permanently after it emerged that there is a ‘loophole’ in their deal with Man Utd.

Sancho joined Chelsea during last year’s summer transfer window from Premier League rivals Manchester United on loan with an obligation to buy.

The England international proved a massive flop after joining Man Utd for around £73m during the 2021 summer transfer window, as he failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

The winger was heavily criticised for his performances and his career hit a new low last season as he had a bust-up with former head coach Erik ten Hag.

This fallout contributed to Sancho‘s exit last year as Chelsea swooped to sign him after his successful loan at Borussia Dortmund last season.

Sancho returned to form at the start of this campaign, but his form has dipped in recent months as pundits and supporters have hit out at the 24-year-old.

It was initially suspected that the obligation clause would make Sancho’s permanent move a certainty as they would pay around £25m for him this summer as long as they finish above 14th in the Premier League this season.

However, a recent report from The Daily Mail revealed Sancho ‘could be back’ at Man Utd as there is a ‘loophole’ in Chelsea’s deal.

‘There is still a possibility that Sancho could end up back at Old Trafford this summer if Chelsea decide not to go through with the deal – although we can reveal it would cost what insiders say is ‘a significant penalty’ to pull out under the terms of their agreement with United.’

‘Chelsea are believed to be looking at a number of wingers this summer, including exciting Real Betis talent Jesus Rodriguez. ‘Another issue could be Sancho’s contract with Chelsea. Players often agree terms with their new club before joining on loan with a view to a permanent move, but it’s understood the 24-year-old has yet to do so.’

Now, a report from journalist Ben Jacobs for GiveMeSport has revealed Chelsea’s ‘stance’ on making Sancho’s move permanent.

It’s claimed that it would be a ‘surprise’ if they do not sign Sancho permanently this summer.