With Chelsea winning just three times in their last 11 games, pressure has begun to mount on manager Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

The hierarchy at Stamford Bridge haven’t been shy of dismissing managers in the past with Mauricio Pochettinho and Graham Potter only managing short spells at the club.

Maresca began his tenure well and quickly settled the nerves of the fans at the start of the season but the club have struggled since December, dropping from second place in the league and just five points off leaders Liverpool to sixth-place and 17 points away.

As a result, there has been murmuring of a potential exit for the Italian, who joined last summer from Leicester City, but, according to the latest reports, his job is safe.

The Athletic have claimed that Todd Boehly and co are happy with the team’s progress as they were not expected to make the Champions League this season, with next season being the original aim. However, with five places up for grabs, it could well be achieved this season.

There may be some leeway available for Maresca given that he has suffered a difficult spell with injuries given that Nicolas Jackson is now injured with back-up striker Marc Guiu also unavailable.

Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto are all out plus Mykhailo Mudryk is suspended and there is sympathy towards his situation.

Regardless, the team’s recent form, including back-to-back defeats away at Brighton in the league and cup and left Maresca frustrated with their current position.

“My frustration was about everything,” he said. “We feel sorry for the fans that came. In the position that we are, arriving with 14 games to go, we need to do much better.

“We are in a moment when we feel we can concede easily and struggle to score. I think before the goal they didn’t have some chances. There are many things we can do better. Now is the moment we need to stick together. I always feel pressure but this was the worst performance since I arrived.”

Chelsea’s growing issues

Players who appeared to have started brightly this season have fallen in favour and form with the likes of Jadon Sancho registering just three goal contributions in the last 14 league games.

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has claimed the winger needs to do a lot better after struggling to make an impact in recent weeks, saying he needs to ‘look in the mirror’ after his performances.

Another report lately teased a potential exit for Jackson, who is on the shortlists of Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid despite his contract running until 2033.

The Senegal striker has managed nine goals and five assists in 23 league games, but he had failed to score in his last eight before suffering a hamstring injury which is set to keep him out for at least two months.