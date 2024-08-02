According to reports, Chelsea have ‘banished’ England international Conor Gallagher from the first-team as he mulls over a move to Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher was heavily linked with a move elsewhere last summer but was one of Chelsea’s most important players under Mauricio Pochettino as he captained his boyhood club for much of the campaign.

However, Pochettino’s exit at the end of the season left Gallagher in a precarious position as he entered the final year of his contract.

With Chelsea at risk of breaching Financial Fair Play rules, the pure profit sale of Gallagher would be useful. He was linked with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, but La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have now emerged as his most likely next destination.

The Spanish outfit have had a bid accepted for the midfielder and it’s been reported in recent days that his £33m move to Spain is close to being completed.

However, Fabrizio Romano claims Gallagher’s proposed move to Atletico Madrid could “collapse” as the club “want his final answer by the end of the weekend.

He said: “Atletico Madrid want final answer by end of the weekend or Gallagher deal can collapse.

“Chelsea will hold talks with Conor aimed at resolving his future today. Chelsea’s 2+1 new deal proposal, still on the table. #CFC want to avoid new Rüdiger case with free transfer.”

As mentioned, Chelsea recently offered Gallagher a new contract but club chiefs are unwilling to give him a long-term deal.

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims “Chelsea have told Gallagher he will only be a squad player if he stays at the club”. He explained.

“It’s also why Chelsea only offered Gallagher a 2+1 contract, which was rejected on Wednesday and in June. There are concerns Enzo Maresca’s high-possession system might not suit Gallagher and he may not get as many starts as last season.

“Chelsea believe it would be a mistake in football and financial terms to offer Gallagher a longer-term contract, and doing so could also jepordise his England chances for the 2026 World Cup. Atletico Madrid’s offer remains on the table. Understand they want an answer from Gallagher by Monday.”

He later added: #CFC will hold talks with Conor Gallagher to try and resolve his future today. They don’t want any bad blood, recognising his status at the club, but he’s turned down three new contract offers.”

TalkSPORT meanwhile are reporting Gallagher has been ‘exiled from Chelsea’s first-team as the club refuse to budge on their contract stance’. The report explains.