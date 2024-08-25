Chelsea star calls Wolves ‘s***’ in controversial Instagram post amid transfer speculation

Following his comments on social media, Chelsea star Noni Madueke has caused some controversy ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Wolves at Molineux.

The 22-year-old was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s season opener against Manchester City and his comments on social media probably haven’t gone down well behind the scenes.

Madueke claimed ‘everything about’ Wolverhampton was ‘s***’ before swiftly deleting the Instagram post. The post itself was intended for his private account and wasn’t supposed to be made public.

However, despite causing a stir on social media, the 22-year-old has been included in Enzo Maresca’s starting XI and is set to start on the right-hand side.

While Madueke has been linked with a move to Newcastle throughout the summer, he still seems to be part of Maresca’s plans going forward.

Chelsea certainly aren’t short of options in his position, but he will get the chance to prove himself against Wolves, despite his controversial comments on Instagram.

“I really like Noni [Madueke],” Maresca told reporters earlier in the week while discussing the 22-year-old.

“The only problem with him is that he has to understand that he has to be consistent during the week every training, every training, every training.

“But he is a good player and he is doing well with us since we started. The only thing that he has to improve is that he has to be consistent; every day, everyday, every day work hard. And then he will get minutes for sure.”

Madueke himself has been aware of the speculation surrounding him, but he seems to be focused on his role at Chelsea for the time being.

“Yeah when you are doing well there is always interest. The Premier League is the best league in the world and every young English player wants to be there,” Madueke explained.

“I am not someone who is afraid to venture elsewhere so whatever is best for my development, whichever country, I am a person who won’t be scared to take the leap.

“Ronaldo is the biggest inspiration for someone who is confident but backs it up on the pitch every time he steps out. All my idols, people like Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi and the new generation guys like Mbappe, they all play with a confident arrogance.

“That is something I like and try to implement in my game as well.”

