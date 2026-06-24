Xabi Alonso is looking to sort his squad out before the start of the season.

Trevoh Chalobah has been told he ‘can leave’ Chelsea this summer amid interest from Serie A as the Blues prepare a £50m offer for a French World Cup star as his replacement.

Chalobah has made 151 appearances for Chelsea and started 31 of their 38 Premier League games last season before joining the England squad this summer as a late call-up as cover for the injured Tino Livramento.

It had been reported earlier this week that the Blues were set to rebuff interest from Como and other Serie A sides in the £35m-rated defender, but Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Chalobah will be allowed to depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Trevoh Chalobah can leave Chelsea this summer and Como send initial official bid for the centre back. Understand Inter have also looked at Chalobah among centre back options. English CB focused on World Cup but UCL clubs keen.’

The move will deny Chalobah the opportunity to play under new manager Xabi Alonso, whom he’s admitted he was “excited to work with”.

Asked earlier this week whether Alonso’s standing within the game will help Chelsea’s players buy into his methods, Chalobah said: “Most definitely.

“He’s a manager like that, an ex-player as well, coming in and automatically you can just feel the presence, knowing what he is going to demand, and we are all excited to work with him.”

READ MORE: Alonso’s early transfer business signals Chelsea intent that’s great for Palmer but bad for Estevao

Lacroix bid incoming

The news of the U-turn over Chalobah’s future comes as Chelsea look to step up their efforts to sign Crystal Palace and France star Maxence Lacroix.

The Telegraph describe the 26-year-old as a ‘key target’ for Chelsea, while journalist Alan Nixon claims they’re ‘ready to make a £50m bid’ for his services this summer.

Chelsea have sold Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid for £52m this summer, and Enzo Fernandez could follow him to the Bernabeu, while Romano confirmed the first new signing of the Alonso era on Wednesday.

He wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Marco Palestra to Chelsea, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties.

‘Atalanta to receive package over €55m fee plus sell-on clause, long term deal to Italian talented RWB. Chelsea hijack Inter move and get new talent for Xabi Alonso.’

Romano also revealed that Alonso “had a direct conversation” with Palestra to outline his philosophy and how he would fit into it, while Gazzetta dello Sport claim ‘the long chat was significant’ in beating Inter to his signature.