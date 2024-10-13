‘Concerned’ Chelsea star ‘considers exit’ amid ‘physio advice’ with two European clubs ‘approached’

Chelsea captain Reece James is open to joining FC Barcelona or Benfica, who have the secret recipe for ending his injury problems, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has proven he can be one of the best right-backs in the world, but he has been dogged by injuries in recent years.

Since the start of the 2022/23 campaign, James has only made 26 Premier League appearances for Chelsea and he only made eleven appearances across all competitions last season.

James had surgery to fix a recurring hamstring injury last season and made a couple of appearances in Chelsea’s final games of the campaign.

However, James has not played for his boyhood club this term as he picked up another hamstring injury during pre-season.

Earlier this week, journalist Matt Law claimed James is “due back in full training next week” and could make his return soon.

“Reece is due back in full training, all being well, next week hopefully. I’m always a little bit wary on these because it might be that there’s a little thing that happens and they decide to delay it again but I know the hope is to get Reece back into full training at some point,” Law said.

“What we can be sure of is that they’re going to be damn careful with him, so just because he gets back into full training don’t necessarily expect him to come back as quick as another player.”

James has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent years, but reports suggest they have turned their attention to signing Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Despite this, James is still reportedly ‘considering an exit’. A report from Football Transfers claims FC Barcelona and Benfica have been ‘approached by his representatives’.

The report claims Barcelona and Benfica have been ‘sounded out’ after James was given ‘advice’ by ‘physios’.