Chelsea star faces four-year ban after ‘testing postive for a banned substance’

Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk faces a four-year ban after he has allegedly tested positive for a banned substance, according to reports.

The Ukraine international signed for the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 in a huge £89m deal with the 23-year-old enduring a dismal start to his Chelsea career.

Mudryk has started just 26 times in the Premier League since joining the Blues with the Ukrainian contributed five goals and four assists in 53 league appearances.

There have been rumours that Mudryk could leave Chelsea as he is still not starting anywhere near as much as expected following his huge move,

But there is more bad news with Ukrainian media outlet Tribuna (via APA) claiming Mudryk ‘has tested positive for a banned substance in his recent doping test (A-sample)’.

APA adds:

‘The testing process for the B-sample has now been initiated, with results expected in the coming days. ‘If the B-sample also tests positive, Mudryk could face a suspension of up to four years. ‘Since the doping allegations surfaced, Mudryk has been excluded from Chelsea’s matchday squads. Notably, his last appearance was on November 28 in a UEFA Conference League match against Heidenheim, where he scored a goal. His final inclusion in a matchday squad was on December 1 against Aston Villa.’

Top Ukrainian journalist Vladimir Zverov explained the potential ramifications if his sample ‘B’ test also comes back as positive.

Zverov told Tribuna: “I have communicated quite a lot with representatives of Ukrainian anti-doping agencies.

“They explained to me a little how it all happens.

“If an athlete’s sample ‘A’ is taken for doping and it turns out to be positive, then there is very little chance that sample ‘B’ will give a negative result.

“If sample ‘A’ is positive, the athlete has the right to ask for sample ‘B’ to open. Or he may not ask, refuse and admit his guilt.

“If sample ‘A’ gives a positive result, and the athlete somehow feels that he is guilty – and that he may have a prohibited drug in his blood – then he refuses sample ‘B’.

“This may qualify as the athlete not cooperating with the investigation, affecting the punishment.

“If the ‘B’ sample also tests positive, which happens most often, it is officially called a violation of anti-doping rules.

“And it can be a four-year disqualification. As far as I understand now, the maximum that threatens Mudryk is a four-year disqualification.

“If sample ‘B’ gives a negative result, then he is not guilty, the case will be closed.”