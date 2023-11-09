Chelsea star ‘facing ban’ after ‘throwing missile’ at Spurs fans as FA ‘investigate’ in-game footage

According to reports, Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling is ‘facing a ban’ after ‘throwing a missile’ back at Tottenham Hotspur supporters on Monday night.

The Blues battled back from behind to beat Tottenham 4-1 on Monday night. Spurs ended the game with nine men as Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie were both dismissed.

A late hat-trick from Nicolas Jackson settled the London derby in Chelsea’s favour after Cole Palmer’s equaliser cancelled out an early opener from Dejan Kulusevski.

This is a huge win for Chelsea, who have endured a rough start to the 2023/24 campaign under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino. They are tenth in the Premier League and nine points adrift of the Champions League places ahead of this weekend’s game against Manchester City.

Chelsea could soon be without Sterling as The Daily Mail are reporting that he ‘could face a ban after appearing to throw a missile back into the crowd’ during Monday’s game.

It is said that this incident took place as Chelsea celebrated Palmer’s equaliser. The report explains.

‘A video from pitchside – which originated on Chelsea’s own TikTok account – shows an object, launched from the area housing Tottenham fans, striking Palmer on the leg.

‘As the players break away to make their way back for the restart, Sterling appears to bend down and throw the item back into the crowd before running back to his own half.

‘The incident was not spotted by the officials at the time, but an FA spokesperson has told Mail Sport that it is being reviewed, as they look to determine whether any action needs to be taken.’

OPINION: Chelsea missed the perfect opportunity to sell Reece James and re-sign his bootleg

The report later points out that Richarlison, Didier Drogba and Jamie Carragher have previously been sanctioned for similar incidents, with their bans ranging between one to three games.

Roy Keane has argued that the red cards “spoiled the game” as the quality in Tottenham vs Chelsea “was not that great”.

“I didn’t really enjoy it [Tottenham vs Chelsea]. I thought there was too much going on, there was a couple of sending offs and I didn’t think the quality was that great in the game. Spurs were up against it and got a couple of applauds but Chelsea were very average,” Keane stated on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet.

“When there’s a couple of sending offs, it spoils the game and I know there’s plenty of talking points but sometimes you sit down and just want to watch a good quality game. There were too many stoppages – generally speaking, it’s great to have some talking points but there was too much madness and ultimately, the Spurs players were making some crazy decisions.

“The first 15 minutes they were fine, but even afterwards I was disappointed with Chelsea. I know they scored late on, and it looks a comfortable scoreline, but up until the last few minutes, Spurs had a chance.”

FEATURE: Newcastle Neves vote… Boehly and £44m Man Utd transfer could give Magpies surprise backing