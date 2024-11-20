Chelsea summer signing Jadon Sancho has been accused of “falling back into his old ways” following his move from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The England international failed to live up to expectations at Man Utd and had a major fallout with former boss Erik ten Hag at the start of last season.

Following this clash, Sancho was banished from the first team and sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund during this year’s winter transfer window.

Sancho returned to Man Utd in the summer and featured for Ten Hag’s side during pre-season, but he joined Chelsea on loan towards the end of the window.

The 24-year-old made a strong start to this season as he grabbed an assist in each of his first three Premier League games for Chelsea.

Sancho did not feature in Chelsea’s last three Premier League games before the international break as it’s understood that he had fitness issues. Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara has subsequently accused the winger of “falling back into his own ways”.

“Jadon Sancho’s been given an opportunity at Chelsea to prove people wrong, but it hasn’t happened yet,” O’Hara said in an interview with Grosvenor Sport.

READ: Top 10 all-time Premier League managers list has Guardiola at 2)



“Manchester United spent a lot of money on him and it didn’t work out, so he’s gone to Chelsea and showed signs of brilliance and confidence at the start, but he seems to have fallen back into his old ways since then.

“I think the problem with Sancho at Chelsea is that there are better players than him in that squad – Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke are more influential than him. He needs to try and produce moments when he gets the chance to impress, or he’ll stay where he is in the pecking order.

“It’s always going to be difficult when there’s a big group of attacking players in the same squad, but I think Enzo Maresca has worked out that Sancho isn’t as good as a lot of them.”

O’Hara has also hit out at France international Christopher Nkunku, who has been linked with Man Utd amid his lack of game time in recent weeks.

The pundit has explained why the forward needs to stop “moaning” and “deal with it” so he can earn a spot in Enzo Maresca’s team.

“Chelsea should absolutely not be selling Christopher Nkunku,” O’Hara added.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim already above Mikel Arteta in Premier League manager rankings

👉 Chelsea ‘offer’ £50m for Premier League star and match £16.7m Liverpool bid for Lyon man

👉 Five Premier League stars who need to buck up amid threat of January axe

“He’s a top player and they can’t be getting rid of him in January. I don’t know what he’s moaning about to be honest – I know he’s not playing week in and week out in the Premier League, but that’s fair play to the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer.

“Nkunku just has to deal with it – he was injured all of last season and has come back this year, so he needs to fight his way back into the team.

“Chelsea are doing well and are in a good place at the moment, so Nkunku just needs to accept it and fight for his position. Big clubs need top players in every position, so I can’t see Chelsea cashing in on him.

“Manchester City have top players in every area twice over, so if Chelsea want to get to that kind of level, then stuff like this is just part and parcel of being successful.”