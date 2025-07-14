Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain stars clash after the Club World Cup final.

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro fired a dig at Paris Saint-Germain after Enzo Maresca’s side beat the Ligue Un champions 3-0 in the Club World Cup final.

The Blues caused a huge upset on Sunday night, beating current Champions League winners PSG 3-0 to clinch the Club World Cup.

The manner of Chelsea’s dominance against a supposedly superior opponent as equally as shocking as the result, with a brace from Cole Palmer and a sublime finish from Pedro securing a statement win for Enzo Maresca’s side.

PSG did not show class in defeat as a huge melee broke out between the opposing players and staff after the final whistle.

Head coach Luis Enrique may face retrospective punishment after striking Pedro in the face as the two sides threw their handbags around, while the new Chelsea forward fired a dig at PSG after the claim, claiming “they didn’t know how to lose”.

“I went to protect Andrey[Santos], I saw their players were crowding Andrey,” Pedro said.

“Like a good Brazilian, I went to protect my friend. A lot of people were arriving and in that mess, I ended up getting shoved. It’s part of it.”

“They didn’t know how to lose, but that’s football.”

Santos added: “There’s no way of knowing at the time. I don’t bow down to anyone.

“Jota [Joao Pedro] and the guys arrived. What matters is that we were champions.”

Enrique also gave his side of the story, claiming he “tried to separate the players”.

“What happened at the end of the match was a situation that everyone could have avoided,” Enrique said.

“I tried to separate the players, there was tension.

“We should have all prevented the situation from escalating. I have no problem speaking up.

“After the match, there was a lot of tension. Everyone pushed and shoved players, a result of the tension.

“I saw Maresca push players, and people pushed him. These are situations we should all avoid. What I did was separate the players.”

Enzo Maresca, meanwhile, reserved praise for his players after their coming-of-age display against PSG, claiming they “won the game in the first ten minutes”.

“I have no words for the players. They all deserve this and it’s a good moment,” Maresca said.

“For me, we won the game in the first 10 minutes. We set the tempo and we were very good at pressing them. The conditions made it hard to keep going but the boys did well.

“I am very excited [about the future] but I’m more excited that we have three weeks off.”