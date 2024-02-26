Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher has commented on his future amid reports linking him with Tottenham Hotspur.

There was a huge overhaul at Chelsea in the summer as they offloaded several sellable assets to balance the books after spending over £1bn on signings since Todd Boehly’s takeover was completed in 2022.

Gallagher was initially expected to leave the Blues amid reports linking him with Premier League rivals Tottenham. This deal did not end up going through with Spurs unwilling to pay £50m for the midfielder who is out of contract in 2025.

Chelsea have struggled this season and they suffered a disappointing defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Gallagher has been one of their better performers this season and has captained Chelsea for much of this campaign. He has nine goal involvements in his 34 appearances across all competitions.

He is yet to extend his contract but he has insisted that he “wants to keep playing” for Chelsea as they have offered him all he’s “ever wanted”.

“We’ve got a really young squad, a lot of talent, a great manager, great coaches that just want the best for us,” Gallagher told Sky Sports.

“I really want to be a big part of it and hopefully get Chelsea back to where they belong.

“There’s another year-and-a-half left on my contract and I absolutely love playing under the manager. Playing almost every game has been incredible and that’s all I’ve ever wanted.

“Last season I was in and out of the team and it wasn’t as enjoyable for that reason and also not playing great when I was.

“I just want to keep playing as much as I can for Chelsea, keep trying to improve the club and try to be successful at Chelsea. That’s the plan for sure.”

Speaking after Chelsea’s loss to Liverpool, Mauricio Pochettino claimed his side needs to take inspiration from Jurgen Klopp’s team as they attempt to “compete for big things”.

“To compete in this level with this team that in the last five, six, seven years is competing for big things, it is about to arrive here and then feel what it means to play for a big trophy,” Pochettino told reporters.

“I remember after three or four years at Liverpool, they lose the Champions League, the Europa League, they keep believing and moving the project (forward) and work on the next season stronger until they get what they wanted.

“That is a good example. If we want to challenge a team like Liverpool, it is not to be frustrated today because we didn’t get the trophy. It is taking the example that we need to keep believing.”