Chelsea summer signing Alejandro Garnacho has made a new claim about Manchester United after breaking his silence on head coach Ruben Amorim.

In the summer, Garnacho left Man Utd to join Premier League rivals Chelsea in a deal worth around £40m.

The winger was deemed surplus to requirements at Man Utd after falling out with Amorim, who reportedly informed him to ‘find a new club’ after the Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Garnacho was criticised for his poor form and attitude at Man Utd, while he struggled to adapt as Amorim implemented his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Last month, the 21-year-old received a poor reception as Chelsea faced Man Utd at Old Trafford. The Red Devils won 2-1 as the Blues played most of the game with ten men due to Robert Sanchez’s early red card, though Casemiro was later dismissed to level the playing field.

Now, Garnacho has commented on Chelsea’s start to this season and claimed that they have had “bad luck with red cards”. He has also claimed that they would have beaten Man Utd if Sanchez didn’t get sent off.

“It’s a hard moment for them [Forest] but you never know in football,” Garnacho said in an interview for Chelsea’s official website.

“They may not have been winning games but they have good players and will want to win. We have to be ready.

“We are in a good position in the league [five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal], especially after we had a little bit of bad luck with red cards.

“For example, the game against Brighton, we should win that game. And the game at United, if we play 11 against 11, I feel we would be on top.

“But we are okay. I think it’s important to build from the last win against Liverpool and try to win again to be up there.

“I think we have a team that can fight in the league and for the rest of the trophies, and we want to try to win at least one trophy. Because of the moment of the team, of the club, I think we can fight for the big trophies. It’s the dream we have.”

In another recent interview, Garnacho broke his silence on how Amorim treated him at Man Utd.

“I think it was a difficult moment there, just training alone. But I have nothing bad to say about the club, my old club Manchester United,” Garnacho admitted.

“It was just a bad moment in life but now I’m very happy to be here and to play in this competition and to get the three points today.”