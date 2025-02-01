Chelsea star in ‘discussions’ to make Prem club switch after Blues contacted over deal

Ben Chilwell could be loaned out by Chelsea in January

Ben Chilwell is reportedly in ‘discussions’ to join another London club, after contact was made on Friday night to land the Chelsea man, per multiple sources.

Chilwell is evidently not in Enzo Maresca’s plans. The left-back has played just 45 minutes all season, with Marc Cucurella, Renato Veiga and even Reece James preferred on the left of the defence at Chelsea.

Multiple Premier League clubs have been linked with Chilwell of late, with Crystal Palace now joining the pack.

The Secret Scout originally reported that the Eagles had ‘made a move’ to take the Englishman on loan for the rest of the season, after contact was made on Friday night.

It was also stated that the terms of that loan were still to be decided.

Transfer insider Romano has since moved that story on, stating that talks between the clubs are ongoing, and that ‘discussions’ have started on the player’s side.

Given Chilwell has played just the once this season, it’s safe to assume he probably wants to get out the door at Stamford Bridge, giving Palace a good chance of landing him.

That said, Everton are also reported to be keen on Chilwell, with returning manager David Moyes an admirer of the left-back.

The options available to the Chelsea man bode well for his prospects of playing, but it remains to be seen which club he lands at.

There is no suggestion from sources that a positive outcome has arrived yet, but that talks are ongoing seems to suggest everything is on track so far.

