Chelsea star issues apology for calling Wolverhampton ‘s***’ and insists it’s a ‘lovely town’

Chelsea hat-trick hero Noni Madueke has apologised for his comments on social media which criticised Wolverhampton in a public post.

The Chelsea star found himself in hot water after he took to Instagram and claimed ‘everything about’ Wolverhampton was ‘s***’.

Madueke then swiftly deleted the post which was intended for his private account and wasn’t supposed to be made public.

Unsurprisingly, Wolves fans didn’t take kindly to Madueke’s comments as they booed the 22-year-old throughout the afternoon.

However, it was Madueke who managed to have the last laugh as his second half hat-trick ensured that Chelsea walked away with all three points, beating Wolves 6-2.

After the game, Madueke was quick to issue an apology for his social media post which he described as a ‘human mistake’.

“I want to apologise to anyone I might have offended, it’s just a human mistake,” the winger told Sky Sports.

“It’s an accident, it wasn’t meant to be out on my socials like that. I’m sure Wolverhampton is a lovely town, I’m sorry.

“In terms of the boos, I expected it, but it’s part of the game.”

When discussing the game itself, Madueke was overjoyed to have scored the first hat-trick of his career.

“That was my first senior hat-trick. I’ve had a few braces in my career but never a hat-trick so I am delighted with that and to win the game. We always come into every game confident, and we try to take the initiative,” he told BBC Sport.

“We started the game really well then let them back into it midway through the first half, through our own sloppiness but credit to the boys for the way we came out in the second half.

“There was frustration that the goals we gave away were cheap – I gave a foul away on the edge of the box which I probably shouldn’t have given away but that’s football. We regrouped and gave a great performance in the second half especially.

“I feel that this is the manager’s style of play, it’s clear, and our team is full of talent so we are trying to execute it as best we can and I think it’s coming on leaps and bounds. Long may it continue.”

Along with Madueke, Cole Palmer was also in fine form for Chelsea throughout the afternoon as he scored and provided three assists.

Enzo Maresca was also asked about Madueke’s social media comments to which he replied: “I really like Noni. He is that kind of winger that I like.

“The most important thing he did today was the run back to stop a counter attack at 90 minutes. That shows the mentality of the player and of the team.”

