Everton are on the verge of signing a Manchester United-linked Chelsea star after learning that Genoa’s Brooke Norton-Cuffy wants to stay in Italy.

The Toffees are one of the more active Premier League teams on deadline day.

They have had a bid rejected by Fulham for Harry Wilson, who is out of contract this summer, and are keen on adding a new right-back.

LIVE BLOG: January Transfer Deadline Day – follow it LIVE with Football365

Everton’s deadline day plans

Norton-Cuffy decision stalls Genoa move for Patterson

Right-back plans unresolved on deadline day

Harry Wilson transfer unlikely after Fulham reject bid

Tyrique George set for medical as late attacking solution

Man Utd had reported interest in George

Nathan Patterson has come into David Moyes’ starting XI after a lengthy injury lay-off, with Jake O’Brien also an option at right-back.

Patterson has struggled for minutes since joining Everton from Rangers for around £12million in January 2022 and is now attracting interest from Genoa, as clubs circle for former Arsenal youth player Norton-Cuffy.

Norton-Cuffy decision impacts Patterson, Everton plans

The latest from Sky Sports is that Genoa’s pursuit of Patterson is “dependent” on what happens with Norton-Cuffy, who is attracting interest from the Premier League as well as Serie A giants Juventus and Inter.

It is believed that the 22-year-old is happy to stay in Italy until the summer, when he will “consider his options”.

The Sky Sports report says:

Brooke Norton-Cuffy had options to move to one of three Serie A teams or one in the Premier League, believed to be Everton. The England U21’s preference has always been to wait until the summer to consider his options. After considering the opportunities presented to him this month, he has prioritised playing time and made the decision to stay at Genoa.

As well as a right-back, Everton are reportedly keen on signing a new attacker and have had a bid knocked back from Fulham for in-form winger Wilson.

With a deadline deal unlikely for Wilson, the Toffees have turned their attention to Chelsea teenager Tyrique George.

George popped up in a Manchester United report as a surprise target for the summer transfer window, but he is set for an Everton medical.

Man Utd-linked winger set for Everton medical

The 19-year-old is set to join the Merseyside club on loan with an option to buy if he impresses.

This is according to Ben Jacobs, who wrote on X: “Tyrique George set for an Everton medical ahead of a loan move from Chelsea. Deal includes a buy option.”

George was close to joining Fulham on deadline day last summer, but a deal fell through. He will hope the same does not happen on Monday, with opportunities limited at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues youngster has featured just 11 times this season, five of them as a starter.

He has registered three goals and one assist and has shown plenty of promise when given the chance, but Chelsea’s obsession with signing players has hindered his ability to stake a claim under Enzo Maresca and now Liam Rosenior.

READ NEXT: Five-year net spend table sees Liverpool looking to overtake Newcastle again