Chelsea star who’s missed 47 games will ‘absolutely’ not be sold as ‘negative’ press chastened

Chelsea are “absolutely” not tiring of Romeo Lavia and his fitness issues, meaning he will not be sold, as Fabrizio Romano stated “negative stories” are “not the best” for him.

Lavia was signed by the Blues last summer, after a battle with Liverpool. The Reds had agreed a deal to sign him from Southampton, before Chelsea swooped in and stole him from under their noses.

As yet, the decision to sign the midfielder has not been vindicated, with him only playing three games – one last season which totalled 32 minutes, and two this season, for 73 minutes.

Lavia has so far missed 47 games through injury since he’s been at Chelsea, and Caught Offside suggests there have been rumours of the club losing patience and looking to push him out.

However, transfer insider Romano states there is no truth in that.

“Sticking with Chelsea, the stories in the press about Romeo Lavia are absolutely not true. Chelsea are very happy with his talent and skills,” he said.

“Of course he’s been unlucky with injuries but Chelsea are supporting Romeo, waiting for him, trusting his talent.

“Spreading negative stories with zero confirmation of that is not the best for the boy, there’s nothing in these stories at all.”

After Lavia’s last appearance, in late August, he sustained a hamstring injury, which Enzo Maresca felt he’d be back from on September 14. That did not happen, but he’s back in training, and the boss is hopeful he can play the next game, against Brighton.

It is unlikely he’ll play the entire game if so, but having been hampered by injuries at Chelsea, both Lavia and the club will be hopeful he can get into some rhythm, as currently, the £53million they paid for him has gone absolutely nowhere.

