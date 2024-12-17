Chelsea star Mudryk repeats Pogba decision amid ‘threat of four-year ban’ by ‘hiring’ notable ‘law firm’

According to reports, Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has followed in Paul Pogba’s footsteps after the Ukraine international was provisionally suspended.

On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that Mudryk has been ‘provisionally suspended’ by the Football Association after returning an ‘adverse finding in a routine urine test’.

In a statement, Chelsea said: “Chelsea Football Club can confirm the Football Association recently contacted our player Mykhailo Mudryk concerning an adverse finding in a routine urine test.

“Both the club and Mykhailo fully support The FA’s testing programme and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested.

“Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances. Both Mykhailo and the club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding.

“The club will not be commenting any further.”

A follow-up report from The Telegraph claims ‘Mudryk has hired the law firm responsible for helping Pogba to have his doping ban reduced from four years to 18 months after the Chelsea winger was provisionally suspended for failing a drugs test’.

The report has also revealed the ‘banned performance-enhancing substance’ that Mudryk is accused of having in his system.

‘Mudryk is also facing the threat of a four-year ban, having provided a positive ‘A’ sample – believed to contain the banned performance-enhancing substance meldonium. He has been provisionally suspended by the Football Association while he and Chelsea wait for the result of a ‘B’ sample. ‘Not only can Mudryk not play for Chelsea during his provisional suspension, he is also banned from training at the club’s Cobham base and has been set a programme to maintain his fitness. ‘A positive doping test carries the potential punishment of a four-year ban, under FA rules, and Mudryk is understood to have hired Morgan Sports Law to work on his case with Chelsea also providing support. ‘Morgan Sports Law also represented former Juventus star Pogba in his appeal against a four-year doping ban which the Court of Arbitration for Sport later reduced to 18 months.’

Earlier on Tuesday, Mudryk insisted this news has come as a “complete shock” as he has “not done anything wrong”.

“This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened,” Mudryk said.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon.

“I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”