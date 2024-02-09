According to reports, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez ‘wants to leave’ the Premier League club and he has ‘offered himself’ to a European giant.

The Premier League club have spent over £1bn on signings since Todd Boehly’s takeover was completed ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Chelsea broke their transfer record to acquire Fernandez as they beat Liverpool in the race to sign the World Cup winner for an initial fee of around £106m.

The Blues’ remarkable spending has not improved their fortunes on the pitch as they are enduring a difficult season under head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Fernandez has consistently been one of Chelsea’s better performers this season but it was claimed earlier this week that he is ‘open’ to a move away from Stamford Bridge.

A report from Football Transfers claimed: ‘Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is considering a departure from the club.

‘The player’s agents, including his long-time representative Uriel Perez, have begun talks with various clubs to explore potential opportunities for the talented midfielder.’

Talk over a move away from Chelsea was quickly refuted by Perez. In an interview with Diario AS, he said: “The player doesn’t intend to leave,” Fernandez’s agent told Diario AS. “The leaders were very clear about this project.

“It’s a plan that was going to be difficult at the beginning because new and young players were going to arrive, but when the team fit the pieces well, Chelsea were going to move forward.

“Enzo Fernandez’s desire is to be in the team and succeed. We don’t meet with any club or try to talk to any club. We know what the player’s wish is.

“Obviously he would like the club to be in another position, but that will be achieved with hard work.”

This interview with Perez has not put Spanish outlet Sport off from spouting more nonsense regarding Fernandez, though.

In a fresh report (via Sport Witness), it is claimed that the Argentina international has ‘offered himself’ to Spanish giants Barcelona as he is ‘seduced’ by the idea of playing for the La Liga side.

It is said that the Chelsea star ‘wants to leave’ the Premier League club and he has instructed his agent to make a move to Barcelona happen, with him ‘not giving up’ on his preferred move.

Sport are at least wise enough to note that this move is ‘highly unlikely’ with Fernandez under contract with Chelsea until 2032. But in a clear attempt to mislead Barcelona supporters even more, it is also noted that ‘the word impossible does not exist in football’. Silly nonsense.