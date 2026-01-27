According to reports, Chelsea and England star Cole Palmer is ‘ready’ to complete a move to Manchester United in a potential ‘record’ transfer.

Palmer progressed through the ranks at Manchester City, but it is understood that he grew up as a Man Utd supporter and could move to Old Trafford in the coming months.

Man City decided to cash in on Palmer ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with the forward joining Premier League rivals Chelsea for around £42,5m.

Pep Guardiola and co. felt that they could afford to get rid of Palmer as they had plenty of attacking options, while the England international was not being given enough game time.

But Man City’s loss has been Chelsea’s gain, with Palmer enjoying a remarkable rise over the past couple of seasons to establish himself as one of the best young attacking midfielders in Europe.

The 23-year-old has 48 goals and 29 assists in his 110 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, but injuries have impacted him this season as he’s only made ten Premier League starts.

There have also been rumblings that Palmer is not happy at Chelsea and is considering a return to Manchester via a move to Man Utd.

Any potential move to Man Utd is likely dependent on Bruno Fernandes leaving, but he remains linked with an exit amid interest from the Saudi Pro League and Palmer is said to be in favour of a move to Old Trafford.

Now, journalist Fraser Fletcher has claimed in a report for our pals at TEAMtalk that Palmer is now ‘ready’ to join Man Utd, who are ‘weighing up a sensational summer move’.

It is noted that Palmer ‘would welcome’ interest from Man Utd, while he has ‘no interest’ in a return to Man City while Pep Guardiola is in charge.

Regarding the terms of a potential deal, the report adds: ‘Prising Palmer away from Stamford Bridge would demand a record-breaking fee, likely exceeding £150million.

‘If a transfer worth £150million is to happen, Palmer would become the Premier League’s most expensive players of all time, surpassing the £130million Liverpool spent on Alexander Isak last summer.’

Were Palmer to make a move to Man Utd, he would link up with fellow England international Kobbie Mainoo, who looks set to stick around following Ruben Amorim’s exit.

As per a report from The Athletic, Man Utd are about to ‘resume talks’ with Mainoo over a new contract.

The report explains: ‘United are now prepared to resume talks over extending Mainoo’s contract, which sees him earn around £20,000 a week.

‘Talks had previously been held to renew terms agreed in February 2023, when he had made just two senior appearances, but those discussions stalled. The 20-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of next season, with United retaining an option to trigger a further year.’

