A Chelsea star has told Lamine Yamal he is “in the pocket” of one of his team-mates, after the Barcelona star was met with chants of “you’re just a s**t Estevao.”

Chelsea and Barca are both competing well in their respective leagues. Indeed, both are second, with Barca’s gap to Real Madrid smaller than the Blues’ to Arsenal.

Their Champions League form was almost identical prior to facing off in the competition – both were on seven points from four games.

Prior to the game, talking points included Barca’s high line and the battle for the spotlight between teenagers Yamal and Estevao. The former was second in 2025 Ballon D’Or voting, and has 14 direct goal contributions this term.

But it was Estevao who came out on top, jinking round defenders to fire a ball past Joan Garcia in the top of the net – the second of Chelsea’s three goals.

Estevao was the second highest-rated player on the pitch according to SofaScore, with a 7.9 rating.

During the match, Chelsea fans sung to Yamal that he was “just a s**t Estevao.”

After the game, the torment did not stop, as when Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was asked by El Chiringuito TV about the battle between Yamal and Marc Cucurella, he responded: “he has him in his pocket.”

Sanchez also claimed that Chelsea, not Barca, should be seen as favourites to win the Champions League – they are on 10 points now, currently in fifth and well placed for a spot in the knockouts.

As for Yamal’s performance, he was one of the better performing Barcelona players, receiving a 7.1 match rating, after making one big chance, playing two key passes, having one shot on target and completing four of his dribbles.

But he was outclassed by Cucurella, whose 8.1 rating was the best of anyone on the field.

Chelsea’s Spanish left-back won three tackles, made two interceptions, two clearances, blocked one shot and was dribbled past just three times. He also made one key pass and 87 per cent of his passes were on target.

Cucurella had joked before the game that he was using Estevao to prepare to face Yamal, and suggested the game was not solely that one match-up.

“I think it’s not Yamal vs. Cucurella — it’s a big game. My team-mates will try to help me and we need to have a big game because we want to win. It’s a tough battle, but hopefully we can do our best and win the match.”

However, keeping Yamal quiet largely kept Barca quiet.

