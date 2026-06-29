According to reports, Manchester City have now reached an ‘agreement’ with Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto over a move to the Etihad.

With ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca chosen as Man City’s replacement for Pep Guardiola, it is hardly surprising that the Premier League giants are being linked with several Blues stars.

Chelsea captain Enzo Fernandez has been mooted as an option, but he currently looks more likely to join Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho.

But Gusto looks far more likely to join Man City from Chelsea, with the Frenchman emerging as a key target to be their new right-back under Maresca.

The 23-year-old has been a steady performer for Chelsea over the past three seasons, but they could sell him to raise funds following their failure to qualify for Europe.

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Having already sold Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, Gusto, Fernandez and others could also leave the Blues this summer.

And a new report from French outlet Foot Mercato claims Man City have taken a ‘significant step forward’ in the race to sign Gusto, who has ‘agreed to join’ the Premier League side.

Gusto is said to be a ‘top priority’ for Man City this summer, but it is noted that they may struggle to settle on a price with Chelsea.

Man City face difficult negotiation with Chelsea

The report claims:

‘While Manchester City have secured the player’s agreement, convincing Chelsea will be more difficult. This is especially true given the numerous transfer targets the Blues are facing during this summer window and the fact that the Décines-Charpieu native’s contract expires in 2030. ‘For his part, Malo Gusto remains fully focused on the World Cup with France, who will play their round of 32 match against Sweden, while discussions could accelerate in the coming weeks.’

READ MORE: Real Madrid ‘offer’ Chelsea two stars in Enzo Fernandez swap deal



Our colleagues at TEAMtalk, meanwhile, have reported that Gusto has given the ‘green light’ to Man City, with their next mission to agree a price with Chelsea.

The same report claims Chelsea want around £60m for Gusto, but Man City are willing to offer around £50m.

The report explains:

‘The Magpies are understood to want more than £60million for Livramento, which City believe represents a major risk and instead, attention has turned firmly towards Gusto. Chelsea are also looking for a fee in a similar region, but sources indicate City are hoping to strike a deal worth no more than £50million. ‘Whether the two clubs can bridge that valuation gap remains to be seen, but City believe Gusto represents the best blend of quality, experience and long-term potential among the options they have assessed.’

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