Levi Colwill has been criticised for his “really weak” and “soft” defending for Chelsea in their defeat to Manchester United, according to the Amazon Prime pundits.

Wednesday’s Old Trafford encounter pitted together a pair of Premier League giants going through growing pains as they seek to become contenders again.

United were under extra pressure heading into the match following reports of player unhappiness with Ten Hag, whose side reacted with a spirited 2-1 victory.

Scott McTominay was the hero as the Dutchman’s side deservedly overcame the Blues, scoring his first goal midway through a first half that began with Robert Sanchez saving a Bruno Fernandes penalty and ended with a fine leveller from former Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer.

McTominay put the hosts back ahead with a powerful header, as he outmuscled Colwill – who was captain for the day – at the back post.

Alan Shearer was far from impressed with Colwill’s defending, insisting he had to be stronger in the tussle with McTominay.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video, Shearer said: “It’s really weak defending there from Colwill. You can see the both of them were at it, they’ve both got their arms on each other there.

“It went to VAR but it was never a foul, it was never going to be enough to be turned over. The defender should be dealing with it there.

“But great credit to McTominay, he wanted it more than the defender and he gets it – and it wins the game for them.”

READ MORE: Man United 2-1 Chelsea: 16 Conclusions on a much better night for Ten Hag as McTominay is at it again

Fellow pundit Patrice Evra agreed, saying: “The left-back, he went down really softly there. He was too soft.”

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink added: “It’s a goal. You need to defend your box, you need to be strong there. It doesn’t matter how big or how tall you are, or how small you are, you cannot lose a ball at the second post.”

The result leaves Pochettino’s side stuck in tenth place in the Premier League as their patchy form continues ahead of a trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton on Sunday.