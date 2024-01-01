Chelsea star tipped to leave if Pochettino finally gets ‘worst-kept secret’ transfer wish granted

According to reports, Chelsea forward Armando Broja could leave the club during this month’s winter transfer window if they ‘sign a new striker’.

Chelsea have won two Premier League games in a row but they are still only tenth in the Premier League after 20 games.

The Blues have spent £1bn on signings since Todd Boehly’s takeover was completed in 2022 but they are still lacking a world-class striker.

Summer signing Nicolas Jackson has impressed in fits and starts but his finishing has not been good enough as he’s only scored eight goals in his 23 appearances across all competitions.

Broja meanwhile has barely featured for the Blues and he’s scored one goal in his 12 Premier League appearances in 2023/24.

The 22-year-old impressed while on loan with Southampton in 2021/22 but his progress has been hampered by injuries over the past couple of years.

A report from The Telegraph claims ‘could consider his future if Chelsea do sign a new striker’. Regarding other potential exits, the report adds.

‘Chelsea will listen to bids for defender Trevoh Chalobah and Ian Maatsen, while the club could receive interest in winger Noni Madueke Conor Gallagher’s future remains uncertain with 18 months left on his contract.’

It is said that ‘the worst-kept secret in football is that Chelsea need a striker who can regularly put the ball in the net, but that is easier said than done’. The report explains.

‘Given their desperation for a top striker, Chelsea have already been linked with virtually every possible name.

‘Mauricio Pochettino’s top choice would be Victor Osimhen, although the Nigerian has recently signed a new Napoli contract and is unlikely to leave before the summer 2024 transfer window.

‘Ivan Toney does not fit Chelsea’s transfer philosophy and it remains to be seen whether or not the club would be prepared to part from that to make an offer for the Brentford star.’

Last month, Pochettino encouraged Chelsea fans to be patient with Jackson, who has “amazing potential”.

“(Against Palace) he was really good,” Pochettino said. “He was only missing a goal. In the way he worked for team and ran and pressed, he was amazing.

“We are putting too much focus on him. We need to give him time, we need to believe in him. I think it was really nice the fans in the moment he missed the chances, they were very supportive. I really appreciate the fans that support him.

“Only with time he is going to be more relaxed and calm. Already he has scored goals, it’s not that he doesn’t score. If we check in the past, strikers that arrive at different clubs in England, if they can perform in the first season.

“We’re in months (since he joined), but (people) want that he score goals like (Didier) Drogba or (Jimmy Floyd) Hasselbaink. They came with different experience. You have to look at the background of the player. He’s young, came from Spain, not playing too much. He’s a very good prospect, amazing potential.

“Playing for Chelsea is not the same as playing for a different club, with all respect. The pressure is always when you took the ball to be fantastic.”