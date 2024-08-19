Alan Shearer thinks Chelsea star Raheem Sterling has already been “told” to find a new club after he was omitted from their squad to face Manchester City.

Chelsea paid around £47.5m to sign Sterling during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The England international has struggled to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge as he’s only grabbed 19 goals in 81 appearances across all competitions.

Sterling has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere this summer and it’s been suggested he could leave Chelsea as part of a swap deal with Juventus.

The 29-year-old featured heavily for Chelsea during pre-season but he was left out of Enzo Maresca’s squad for their 2-0 loss against Man City on Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, a statement released on behalf of Sterling said he’s demanding “clarity” on his future and Maresca has addressed the situation.

“The only thing I can say it has been a technical decision,” Maresca said. “In the next days we will see it and clarify the situation.

“All the players in this moment, they are Chelsea players. If they are going be Chelsea players, we are going to try and use them.

“I want Raheem Sterling, but I want all the players we have and there is no space for all of them. So for some of them, they have to leave.”

In response to this situation, Shearer said he can why Sterling is “frustrated” as he’s probably been “told” he should “look elsewhere for a club”.

“I’m told that he’s trained all pre-season and was told on Friday that he’s probably best off looking elsewhere for a club because they’ve brought other people in that position,” Shearer said.

READ: 16 Conclusions on Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City: Sterling axe, Lewis brilliant, Fernandez awful



“As hard as that is and it will be for him because as far as I can remember he hasn’t been unprofessional at all at Chelsea.

“To have been told that on Friday, that would be pretty frustrating. Mark my words, this is not going to be the first case of player unrest at Chelsea.

“Enzo Maresca is going to have to deal with problems like this all season.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Chelsea will go into administration and two tiers down’ as Enzo decision astounds

👉 Premier League sack race: Maresca the clear favourite after Man City loss

👉 Forget the agent talks: Raheem Sterling needs to speak for himself at Chelsea

Micah Richards meanwhile claims Sterling has “created more chaos” and he’s “made it harder for himself”.

“I agree it will be frustrating but you can’t be putting statements out,” Richards added.

“It’s just created more chaos around the club. Chelsea are already having to deal with loads of off-field problems.

“Yes, he will be disappointed, but Raheem making it public has just made it harder for himself.

“And if he does play again for Chelsea and stay he’s just made it harder for himself because he’s going to have to play amazing now.”