Chelsea star to ‘undergo medical’ as Crystal Palace ‘pay fee’ to secure ‘loan deal agreement’

According to reports, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is set to join Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on a ‘straight loan deal’.

The 25-year-old progressed through Chelsea‘s academy and has featured regularly for his boyhood club in recent seasons.

Chalobah shone for Chelsea during last season’s run-in, but Mauricio Pochettino’s exit has negatively impacted him as he is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans.

The centre-back has not been involved in any of Chelsea’s games so far this season as he is part of the bomb squad training apart from the first team.

Chalobah is one of several players who could leave Chelsea before this summer’s transfer window closes on Friday night.

Earlier today, it was reported that a move to Crystal Palace ‘cannot be ruled out’ and according to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, the Premier League outfit have ‘agreed a loan deal’.

Ornstein revealed.

‘Crystal Palace have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan. ‘The centre-back will undergo a medical before joining the Selhurst Park club for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. ‘The deal is a straight loan, with no obligation to buy, although Palace have paid an undisclosed fee to secure the defender’s services.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has added that he is set to undergo a medical. He tweeted: “Trevoh Chalobah set to undergo medical tests at Crystal Palace as loan deal from Chelsea has been agreed.”

Earlier on deadline day, Palace confirmed the signing of centre-back Maxence Lacroix from VfL Wolfsburg for around £18m. On this transfer, chairman Steve Parish said: “We have watched Maxence play at the very highest level of European football and we are delighted to be able to welcome him to Selhurst Park.

“He is another young, talented player to add to the club, and I am sure he will prove himself to be a valuable asset for Oliver and the squad.”

Lacroix said: “It’s like a dream for a young football player. I’m really happy to be here and arrive at this good team.

“I watched Palace’s last games and I was really happy for the coach, because I’d played under him before. I think it’s the right moment to move to the Premier League.”