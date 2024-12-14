Chelsea star admits ‘anger’ at failed move to Prem club whose manager asked him to join

Nicolas Jackson was angry when he was unable to join Aston Villa

Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson has revealed he was “angry” that he wasn’t able to join Aston Ville before his Chelsea move, as he “wanted to leave” after Unai Emery asked for him.

Jackson has been one of the Blues’ best attacking assets this season. After 14 games in the Premier League, only Cole Palmer has scored more for Chelsea.

But Jackson had the chance to join Aston Villa previously, after it was reported Emery wanted to sign him when he joined in 2022.

The Senegal international has admitted he was angry at not being able to make that move due to injury.

“When Unai left [Villarreal], he wanted me to go to Aston Villa, but I was injured,” Jackson said.

“I wanted to leave because the [new] coach came in. I had to go, but I was injured a little bit in my hamstring.

“We went there, they checked and said I needed one more month and they want me now. If they want me in one week, two weeks, I was not ready, so they had to cancel the transfer, and I went back.

“When I went back, I was very angry. Not angry I didn’t sign because when we were on the plane, I told my friend, ‘Don’t worry, better things will come and that’s life.'”

“Then I started working more to play with Villarreal. When I came back, I think I scored 12 goals in two months.”

Jackson will surely be happy now that he is at Chelsea, who are second in the Premier League, with Villa sixth. The striker is also doing well at putting to bed a reputation of being inconsistent, with pundits now seeing him as a top forward.

Indeed, in November, Martin Keown suggested Jackson was “fast becoming one of the most feared” players in the Premier League. If that continues, it will be ideal for Chelsea’s chances of finishing in a strong position.

