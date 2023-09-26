Chelsea stars ‘beasted in army camp’ as Pochettino is tipped to overcome ‘darkening clouds’

According to reports, Mauricio Pochettino has quickly turned his Chelsea squad into a ‘tight-knit’ group but they face ‘repercussions for slacking off’.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino returned to the Premier League before this season as he took over at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino will have known when he took the job that he is facing a tough task at Chelsea and they have endured a miserable start to the new campaign.

Despite spending over £1bn since Todd Boehly completed his takeover last year, Chelsea have won just one of their first six Premier League games.

The Blues are without a win in three league games and they were beaten 1-0 by Unai Emery’s Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge over the weekend.

Chelsea have the chance to build confidence when they face Brighton in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday night. This cup tie precedes back-to-back Premier League away games against Fulham and Burnley.

Before this run of testing fixtures, The Daily Mail have published a detailed report on the situation at Stamford Bridge, which is titled: ‘Chelsea tactics, recruitment, finishing and discipline all under the microscope with clouds darkening over Stamford Bridge under Mauricio Pochettino’.

The Argentinian has reportedly made a clear effort to endear himself to the Chelsea squad. The report states.

‘His endearing man-management qualities, willingness to engage with his players and often go out of his way to speak to them and pass on information quickly became apparent and welcomed by his squad. ‘He is well-liked and backed by his players. They appreciate being given clear direction by the Argentinian and an understanding of what they should expect from each other. ‘His door is always open to his players and detailed tactical conversations with some of his players about their next opponents or specific roles have taken place. ‘Quite early it also became clear he did not want any cliques but his players being together as much as possible rather than in smaller groups as he tried to foster unity.’

READ MORE: Five reasons for Chelsea fans to be cheerful includes Sanchez and one injured star in particular



It is also acknowledged that ‘Chelsea’s squad is now described as a tight-knit one’ and it is ‘accepted it is just a matter of things needing to click on the pitch which requires that all-important time’.

Regarding Pochettino’s work on the training pitch, the report adds: ‘Lots is being done on shape and formation with a big focus on fitness, intensity and high standards.

‘Pochettino’s high expectations mean the same intensity that is needed for a match is required in his sessions on the practice pitches of Chelsea’s Cobham HQ, where Eghbali was a visitor last week delaying Pochettino’s press conference.

‘A sense that there are repercussions for slacking off has also been created.

‘On their recovery days fitness work is still required and some elements of training have been likened to being beasted in an army camp such are the high demands and gruelling nature of certain drills.’

READ MORE: Arsenal, Pochettino and Liverpool signing ranked among the biggest disappointments of the season

