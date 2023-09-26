Chelsea stars ‘confused’ by ‘mixed messages’ after ‘naive’ club chiefs make £70m transfer error

According to reports, some Chelsea players have been left feeling ‘confused’ after receiving ‘mixed messages’ during the early stages of this season.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season and they have endured a miserable start to the new campaign under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Premier League giants have spent over £1bn on new players since Todd Boehly’s consortium completed their takeover of the club last year but they are still struggling on the pitch.

The Blues have won just one of their first six Premier League games and they were beaten 1-0 at home by Aston Villa over the weekend.

A report from The Daily Mail claims their squad are confident that Pochettino can ‘overcome the darkening clouds’ at Stamford Bridge and The Telegraph have published another breakdown of the situation at Chelsea.

The report claims Chelsea have been negatively impacted by their ‘naivety over know-how’ in the transfer market.

It is noted that club chiefs ‘set a 25-and-under rule on their incoming summer business as the club looked to build a squad that could see them through the next decade’.

This ruled them out of the running for James Maddison (bought for £40m by Tottenham) and James Ward-Prowse (bought for £30m by West Ham), who have ‘flourished’ so far this season.

It is noted that ‘this strategy may yet pay off in the long-term, but Chelsea are having to accept some serious short-term pain’.

READ MORE: Five reasons for Chelsea fans to be cheerful includes Sanchez and one injured star in particular



It is also explained that some Chelsea players have received ‘mixed messages’ in recent months. They add.

‘Chelsea players could be forgiven for not knowing whether they are coming or going, following a summer in which the messaging from the top has not always been clear. ‘Conor Gallagher spent the entire summer, right up until the final day of the transfer window, under the impression he could be sold but has started every game this season and has captained the team when Reece James and Ben Chilwell have been out. ‘Chilwell was made vice-captain, but is yet to start in his favoured left-back role and has started the last two games on the substitutes’ bench. Ian Maatsen received encouragement over his prospects for the season from head coach Mauricio Pochettino only to find that the club accepted a deadline-day bid from Burnley for him. ‘This has all contributed to a sense of confusion, with Trevoh Chalobah also at a loss over why Chelsea have seemingly been so keen to sell him and January signing Noni Madueke falling down the pecking order after being given a key role towards the end of last season.’

READ MORE: Big Midweek… Chelsea v Brighton, Aaron Ramsdale, Man Utd, Eddie Howe, De Klassieker continued

