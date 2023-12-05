Romano tips Chelsea to bid for Champions League winger determined to become ‘the best in the world’

Chelsea are reportedly one of several top European clubs chasing FC Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji, who is considered to be one of the best young players in Europe.

The talented 18-year-old caught the headlines after a dramatic late goal against Manchester United in the Champions League last month, helping his team to win 4-3.

The goal made Bardghji the youngest player to have ever scored against Man Utd in the competition and his performance showed why so many teams are keen on him.

Bardghji joined Copenhagen as a 16-year-old in 2021 and after gradually working his way up the ranks, has now become a regular in the first team.

He certainly isn’t short of confidence, either. Back in 2022, he said: “My goal is to become the best footballer in the world… nothing can stop me except myself.”

Bardghji has already made 69 senior appearances for Copenhagen, scoring 15 goals and making one assist in the process.

A versatile player, he has the ability to play as a winger on either flank, an attacking midfielder or centre-forward, which is another reason why teams want to sign him.

Now, a report has claimed that Chelsea are one of the teams with the most concrete interest in the Sweden under-21s international ahead of the January transfer window.

READ MORE: Big Midweek: Manchester United v Chelsea, Gordon and Dubravka, Aston Villa, Chris Wilder

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are one of the clubs ‘starting to move’ for Bardghji, who is only under contract until 2025.

“European top clubs are starting to move for Copenhagen’s Swedish 18 year old talent Roony Bardghji,” Romano wrote on X.

“He’s under contract until December 2025 – a short deal making it an opportunity.

“Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Barcelona and Chelsea scouts have been tracking him.”

Chelsea have a long history of signing young players with big potential and seem keen to repeat that trick with Bardghji.

The Blues brought in players such as Deivid Washington (18), Angelo (18), Diego Moreira (18), Romeo Lavia (19) and several others in the summer window.

Chelsea’s future looks very bright with young players like that at their disposal, but Bardghji could arguably be the most exciting addition to date.

It isn’t clear at this stage how much Copenhagen will demand for Bardghji, and whether or not they would be willing to sell him in January.

Given his ambitions to become the best player in the world, though, it’s likely that the teenager would be open to joining a huge European club like Chelsea.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the Blues do launch a concrete offer for Bardghji this winter, as Romano suggests.

DON’T MISS: Rashford has gone to sh*t along with a Liverpool star and three more Premier League players