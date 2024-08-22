Chelsea: Sterling’s ‘future lies in Saudi’ for ‘two reasons’ as Souness pinponts Boehly’s ‘major problem’

Raheem Sterling has had a deeply so-so time of it since joining Chelsea.

Graeme Souness has given “two reasons” why he thinks Raheem Sterling’s “future lies in Saudi Arabia” after leaving Premier League giants Chelsea.

Sterling has been unable to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge following his £47.5m move to Chelsea from Manchester City in 2022.

The 29-year-old featured heavily for Chelsea during pre-season but he was linked with a move elsewhere before he was omitted from Enzo Maresca’s squad for their opening Premier League game against Man City last weekend.

The 29-year-old demanded “clarity” on his future after this snub and he is in talks over an exit after Maresca confirmed he’s one of 20 players “training apart” from the first team.

On Thursday morning, a fresh update claimed Sterling has been offered to three Premier League clubs as Chelsea look to ensure he leaves before the transfer window closes next week. The report picked out Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Newcastle United as his possible destinations.

However, Souness has explained why he thinks Sterling’s “future lies in Saudi Arabia”.

“He’ll go there for two reasons, one of those being the kind of money he’ll get there. I don’t think any team in this country will match that.

“I also don’t think any of the big Premier League teams would want to sign him, he’d price himself out of the market.”

Souness also believes there is a “major problem” with Chelsea’s current business model.

“The major problem for Chelsea with this business model is that when they want to get players out the door, they have to take a real hit on their value,” Souness added.

“They paid nearly £50 million for Sterling and they’ll get next to nothing for him. Then the buying team will ask Chelsea to contribute to his wages.”

Paul Merson meanwhile has reacted to Sterling’s “strange” situation, claiming Chelsea “needs” him.

“I find the Raheem Sterling one a real strange one. Raheem played in America and did well in pre-season. Raheem’s been around a long time to read the situation and then all of a sudden, before the Man City game, he’s not wanted anymore,” Merson said.

“Maresca needs Sterling – he’s one of their better players. He’s not been great for Chelsea, but you’re getting rid of someone better than a lot of other players in that squad.

“It’s not a good start so far. It’s like a soap opera and that’s the problem. It doesn’t look good. Pochettino’s walked away from a big club. In the end, he couldn’t wait to get out of Chelsea. Something’s not right.”