Chelsea submit £64m ‘offer’ to sign Arsenal target with ‘three bombshell’ signings ‘prepared’
According to reports, Chelsea have submitted a £64m ‘offer’ to sign Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres, who is also linked with Arsenal.
The Blues are comfortably leading our Premier League net spend table as they have invested heavily since Todd Boehly’s consortium completed their takeover in May 2022.
Chelsea‘s recruitment model has been heavily criticised as they have arguably overpaid to land up-and-coming talents to hoard some of the best youngsters in Europe.
It remains to be seen whether this strategy will pay off long-term, as this season has been a mixed bag for Enzo Maresca’s side.
READ: Where every Premier League club’s best player could go this summer
Former boss Mauricio Pochettino was unfortunate to lose his job and the decision to appoint the inexperienced Maresca was scrutinised.
This call was paying off at the start of this campaign as Chelsea emerged as a surprise contender for the Premier League title, but they have declined massively in recent months and sit 12th in our calendar year table.
Chelsea are likely to spend big this summer and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they will make ‘three star signings’ if they ‘manage to return to the Champions League’.
Should they secure a spot in this competition ahead of next season, ‘the Blues will launch an ambitious plan to strengthen their squad’ with three signings to revolutionalise their project: Viktor Gyokeres, Dean Huijsen, and Rodrygo Goes.’
MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…
👉 Jamie Carragher tips Chelsea to miss out on Champions League in surprise Newcastle prediction
👉 Premier League prize money table revealed after latest TV announcement
👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals ‘plan’ for Chelsea loanee Jadon Sancho ‘to not continue’ at PL giants
The report claims Chelsea have already tabled an ‘offer’ for top scorer in Europe contender Gyokeres, who is also linked with Arsenal and Man Utd.
It is noted that these three transfers could cost around 234 million euros (£201m) combined. The report explains.
‘The defensive priority has a name: Dean Huijsen. The young defender, who has demonstrated solid performances and was recently called up to the Spanish national team, has earned the attention of half of Europe.
‘Chelsea wants to get ahead of Real Madrid, who are unwilling to enter into a free-for-all, and plans to exercise his €60 million release clause to close the deal as quickly as possible.
‘In attack, the focus is on Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish striker has been a sensation in Portugal with Sporting CP, and both Chelsea and Manchester United have shown serious interest.
‘His physical strength, goal-scoring instinct, and ability to adapt to different tactical situations make him an ideal fit for the Premier League. Enzo Maresca sees him as a number 9 who can lead his offense, and there is already an offer on the table for around 75 million euros.
‘But the most high-profile coup could be Rodrygo. The Brazilian, established at Real Madrid, is seen as a key player for a quality leap forward in attack.
‘With an investment of close to €100 million, Chelsea wants to tempt the player with a leading role, which he currently struggles to maintain at Real Madrid. If they qualify, the summer will be blue.’