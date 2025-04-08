According to reports, Chelsea have submitted a £64m ‘offer’ to sign Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres, who is also linked with Arsenal.

The Blues are comfortably leading our Premier League net spend table as they have invested heavily since Todd Boehly’s consortium completed their takeover in May 2022.

Chelsea‘s recruitment model has been heavily criticised as they have arguably overpaid to land up-and-coming talents to hoard some of the best youngsters in Europe.

It remains to be seen whether this strategy will pay off long-term, as this season has been a mixed bag for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Former boss Mauricio Pochettino was unfortunate to lose his job and the decision to appoint the inexperienced Maresca was scrutinised.

This call was paying off at the start of this campaign as Chelsea emerged as a surprise contender for the Premier League title, but they have declined massively in recent months and sit 12th in our calendar year table.

Chelsea are likely to spend big this summer and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they will make ‘three star signings’ if they ‘manage to return to the Champions League’.

Should they secure a spot in this competition ahead of next season, ‘the Blues will launch an ambitious plan to strengthen their squad’ with three signings to revolutionalise their project: Viktor Gyokeres, Dean Huijsen, and Rodrygo Goes.’

The report claims Chelsea have already tabled an ‘offer’ for top scorer in Europe contender Gyokeres, who is also linked with Arsenal and Man Utd.

It is noted that these three transfers could cost around 234 million euros (£201m) combined. The report explains.