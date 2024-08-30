Chelsea ‘submit official bid to Man Utd’ for Sancho with £73m flop ‘keen’ on Blues switch

Chelsea have made an ‘official bid’ to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Sancho is free to leave Old Trafford on deadline day, though Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday afternoon that he expects the 24-year-old to stay.

The winger’s future at the club has been in question since falling out with the manager 12 months ago.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Borussia Dortmund before resolving his differences and returning to United.

So far, Sancho’s only appearance this term has been as a substitute in the Community Shield and he has not featured in their Premier League matchday squads.

When asked if he expected Sancho to stay at the club, Ten Hag told reporters: “As I know, yeah.

“He’s playing in our squad, we’re happy with him. We need a good squad, we need depth in the squad.

“We have to play many games until January. The new format of Europe, after the break we will play every third day. We need options.”

Jadon Sancho future: Man Utd receive bid from Chelsea

Despite Ten Hag’s expectations, it has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that Chelsea have submitted a loan bid to sign Sancho, who is “open” to the move.

Romano wrote on X: “Chelsea submit official bid to Manchester Utd for Jadon Sancho.

“Understand it’s initial loan proposal, similar to terms offered by Juventus but total package higher.

“Sancho, OPEN and keen to joining Chelsea so up to the clubs/Man Utd to decide.”

It has been reported elsewhere that Man Utd could sign attacking midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Chelsea in a separate deal.

Reports suggest that the Red Devils are currently ‘exploring a move’, with some claims stating that any transfer relies on Raheem Sterling.

Sterling is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and the Blues are reportedly trying to loan him out to Arsenal, who will not proceed if the finances are extreme.

One player whose future looks a lot more set in stone is Scott McTominay, who is in Italy to complete his transfer from Man Utd to Italy.

“It’s a little bit mixed, I’m very happy for him,” Ten Hag said about the departure of McTominay.

“It’s also (a good deal) for us, but it is mixed because I wouldn’t prefer to lose him because he’s Manchester United in everything.

“He was so important for our team, for Manchester United, but unfortunately it’s the rules.

“We have to discuss the rules, when you have to sell and obviously homegrown and academy players bring more value, that’s not the right thing to do.

“But I think for everyone, for all parts it’s a good deal, for Scott he’s happy with it, for Napoli a very good player, but also for us.”

