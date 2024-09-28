Chelsea superstar Palmer has ‘beauty’ of Bergkamp, as four-goal salvo proves England status

Theo Walcott likened the “beauty” and “elegance” of Cole Palmer to Dennis Bergkamp and Robin van Persie after he bagged four goals for Chelsea, showing “you can’t leave him out” for England or any team.

Palmer is backing up a mesmerising breakout season for Chelsea with a fast start in the following campaign. Indeed, the attacker bagged 25 goals and 15 assists in his first proper first-team season, slingshotting himself to notibility.

In six Premier League games this season, he already has six goals and four assists. And he has twice been directly involved in four goals in a game. The first time he did such, he scored one goal and assisted three in a 6-2 win over Wolves.

In Chelsea’s latest game, Palmer scored all four goals in a 4-2 win over Brighton, and made history as the first Premier League player ever to bag four goals in the first-half of a game.

Former Arsenal man Walcott likened him to a pair of Premier League legends, and feels Palmer has shown he must be included wherever he plays.

“There’s nothing more I can really say about Cole Palmer. I am speechless. All four goals are brilliant too,” Walcott said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“His elegance. His beauty with the ball. His composure at such a young age. He has grown into his own at Chelsea and he is the main man. He has got a bit of finesse, Bergkamp, Van Persie about him and they weren’t bad at all.

“You can’t leave him out of any team, and I am talking about England too.”

Palmer did not make it onto the field for England in the first two games of the last Euros, and of his four appearances at the tournament, only two came from the start.

But he assisted the winning goal off the bench in the semi-final and scored an equaliser in the final, also from the bench.

He has been showing he should be an England starter for some time, and performances such as scoring four goals in a game only further support how he should hold that status.

