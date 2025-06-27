Chelsea are one of five teams interested in Liverpool star Harvey Elliott, who looks to be on his way out of Anfield this summer.

Elliott is currently starring for the England U21s at the Euros, with his brace of superb goals seeing off the Netherlands on Wednesday to set up a final clash with Germany on Saturday.

He would be perfect for Manchester United, but a CaughtOffside report names Chelsea as a ‘surprising’ suitor, claiming the Blues are ‘on alert for his potential transfer’.

Having consistently stated his desire to remain at Anfield and fight for his place, even after just 360 minutes of Premier League football in the Reds’ title-winning campaign, the arrival of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £116m appears to have changed Elliott’s mind – he is now ‘open to leaving’.

READ MORE: Harvey Elliott isn’t good enough for Liverpool, which is one reason he’s perfect for Man Utd

It’s claimed Liverpool are ‘prepared to let Elliott go if the right offer came in’ and want as much as £50m for the 22-year-old.

‘Multiple sources have confirmed Chelsea are one of the teams keeping an eye on the situation’, while Aston Villa, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be keen, though it’s ‘Brighton who are most likely to make a move soon’.

“The most concrete interest has come from Brighton,” our source said. “They have identified Elliott as their number-one target for the summer transfer window and are preparing a formal offer of £40 million.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Isak, Newcastle know what happens when clubs ‘break’, ‘bend’, ‘smash’, ‘dismantle’ or ‘rip up’ wage structure

👉 Liverpool fans lecture Newcastle on PSR and not ‘cheating’ like Man City

👉 Liverpool’s worst ‘fear’ realised as £51m Reds star decides to ‘leave’ in nightmare ‘scenario’



The Seagulls are thought to be ‘confident’ as they can ‘guarantee regular minutes’, while it’s thought the presence of former Liverpool teammate James Milner could also ‘play a role in facilitating the move’.

Elliott’s quality was evident in the win over the Netherlands as it has been throughout the U21 tournament in Slovakia, with his two goals in the semi-final taking his tally to four, two behind top scorer Nick Woltemade, who’s similarly catching the eyes of big clubs through his displays for Germany.

Elliott cast doubt over his future when he arrived in Slovakia a fortnight ago.

“I don’t really want to be wasting years of my career because it’s a short career,” he said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen. I need to reflect. I want to improve and be the best possible version of myself. If that’s to go somewhere else, then it’s a decision I’m going to have to make.”

The danger of a move to Chelsea for Elliott would be another bit-part role, with no clear spot for him in Enzo Maresca’s XI as he’s not going to unseat Cole Palmer from the No.10 position and the Italian boss values power and pace on the wings.