Chelsea make ‘surprise move’ for Prem boss as Liam Rosenior ‘asks’ for one transfer

Chelsea have made an approach to make Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe their new head coach after Enzo Maresca departed Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The Blues made the decision to ‘part company’ with Maresca on Thursday afternoon after 24 hours of speculation that the Italian could leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea announced their decision in an official club statement, which read: ‘Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company.

‘During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club.

‘With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.

‘We wish Enzo well for the future.’

Former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior is the favourite to take over from Maresca with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming that “conversations are ongoing”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Saturday: “Chelsea are making progress in their search for a new manager, and as I have been telling you for some time, the leading candidate is Liam Rosenior.

“He is doing a very good job at Strasbourg, and after one year and a half of rebuilding the project, the results are now very positive.

“The timing is important to explain. Chelsea and Strasbourg share the same ownership group, so before finalising anything, BlueCo want to make sure they have the right replacement in place at Strasbourg. They do not want a normal solution; they want another elite young coach to continue the project.

“Other names mentioned in England have been ruled out. Francesco Farioli is fully focused on Porto, Andoni Iraola has confirmed he is staying at Bournemouth, and Cesc Fabregas has said he is committed to Como.

“Conversations are ongoing for Rosenior to replace Enzo Maresca, and if everything goes to plan, he is expected to become the new Chelsea head coach in the coming days.”

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insists Rosenior “will become the new head coach” at Chelsea unless something “extraordinary happens”.

Plettenberg explained on X: ‘Understand talks between Liam #Rosenior and Chelsea are progressing well and are advanced. If nothing extraordinary happens, the 41 y/o will become the new head coach of Chelsea.

‘However, it’s not done yet. The proposed deal could still fall through. #CFC Contract with RC Straßburg valid until 2028.’

But the Daily Express now claim that Chelsea have made a ‘surprise move’ for Newcastle United boss Howe with the Blues making ‘discreet moves to sound out’ the Englishman’s representatives.

The report adds: ‘Behind-the-scenes moves have been made by the Blues to approach Howe, who is a hero in Newcastle after breaking a 70-year domestic trophy drought by securing the Carabao Cup last season. The former Bournemouth manager, known for his calming influence, is held in high esteem within the Stamford Bridge boardroom and is seen as the ideal successor to Maresca.’

The Daily Express continues: ‘At Chelsea, however, he could anticipate more freedom to spend. While Chelsea would offer Howe a significant pay rise, it would still be surprising if he were to leave the Magpies mid-season given his loyalty to their project.’

There could be new signings at Stamford Bridge in January if a new manager comes in and favourite for the job, Rosenior, has reportedly asked for the signing of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

A reliable account on X wrote: ‘Liam Rosenior has asked for Marc Guéhi. This is from a first-class source who very well connected with @ChelseaFC.’