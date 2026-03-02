Sutton calls out Chelsea ‘idiot’ in defeat to Arsenal as Neville slams another ‘whinging’ star

Chris Sutton has hit out at Chelsea winger Pedro Neto over his sending off as Arsenal beat the Blues 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

William Saliba bundled home the opening goal on 21 minutes from a corner before a Piero Hincapie own-goal from another set-piece saw Chelsea draw level on the stroke of half-time.

Yet another goal from a corner was to win the match as Jurrien Timber headed home from close range to give Arsenal their second goal on 66 minutes.

Chelsea winger Neto was given a second yellow card on 70 minutes for a wild lunge on Gabriel Martinelli as the Brazil international scampered down the left for Arsenal.

And Sutton called out Neto for being an “idiot” as his sending off made it tricky for Chelsea to get back into the match at the Emirates Stadium.

Sutton said after the match: “From Chelsea’s point of view, Pedro Neto let them down badly.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: corners, red cards, Declan Rice, Reece James, Robert Sanchez

“What an idiot getting sent off like that.”

Wesley Fofana was sent off in Chelsea’s previous match against Burnley and Reece James insists Liam Rosenior’s side need to cut out the red cards.

James said: “We’ve spoken about it, it’s come up a number of times, every time it’s someone different, not the same player. Internally we need to review and keep improving.

“It’s a problem, we are playing in the toughest league in the world, you play against top or bottom 11 v 11 it’s tough, 11 v 10 is even harder no matter who you are playing.

“I have no doubt in the team and staff, it didn’t go our way today but we need to regroup and go again.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

* Neville baffled by VAR as Clattenburg insists Chelsea denied ‘clear’ penalty vs Arsenal

* Arsenal need Raya, Sanchez and good fortune to stumble past infuriating Chelsea

* ‘We signed him because Man City wanted him’ – Boehly reveals logic behind Chelsea transfer

“It’s disappointing to walk away empty handed. When it was 1-1 we had a half chance to make it 2-1, their goalie made a good save, they got a set-piece and manage to score.”

Manchester United legend Gary Neville criticised Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for “whinging unnecessarily” and making a mistake for Arsenal’s winning goal.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “Robert Sanchez is all over the place, he’s whinging unnecessarily in my view. Watch Sanchez, not a chance, he’s nowhere near it.

“It’s really poor goalkeeping. He misreads the flight. He’s had such a poor day, he really has. On the ground and in the air.

“He will know deep down he wasn’t fouled, he had to create something because he got the flight wrong. Chelsea were doing well up until that point but that swung the momentum.”