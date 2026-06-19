Chelsea in swap ‘talks’ for £34m Cucurella replacement as Fernandez ‘agreement’ reached with Real Madrid

Chelsea have ‘held talks’ with Juventus over a swap deal for Andrea Cambiaso, who’s emerged a the Blues’ leading target to replace Marc Cucurella at Stamford Bridge.

Cucurella’s shock £52m move to Real Madrid was revealed earlier this week, and while Chelsea have Jorrel Hato – signed for £37m from Ajax last summer – in reserve, new manager Xabi Alonso wants to add an alternative left-back option to his ranks.

Nathaniel Brown was on their radar before agreeing a move to Bayern Munich and although Alejandro Grimaldo is thought to have been another option being considered after thriving under Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, it’s thought the Spaniard would prefer a return to his homeland.

As a result, Chelsea are ‘accelerating their work on Cambiaso’, according to our friends at TEAMtalk.

While the Blues valued the 26-year-old at £25m, Juventus want around £34m for the Italy international, and talks between the clubs are said to have opened up the possibility of a swap deal.

‘Several names have been discusses’ but Juventus see Nicolas Jackson – who’s been on loan for the season at Bayern Munich – as the most attractive prospect.

TEAMtalk confirm that ‘Juventus would be receptive to a package involving Jackson plus cash, a structure that could help bridge the valuation gap between the clubs’.

On the ‘increasingly realistic’ deal, the report adds:

‘Chelsea had initially been open to giving Jackson an opportunity to impress Alonso during pre-season and fight for a place in the Spaniard’s long-term plans. ‘However, sources indicate the striker, who has also been linked with Newcastle United, would want assurances over his role and playing time before committing his future to Stamford Bridge. ‘That uncertainty has created an opening for Juventus. The Turin giants have admired Jackson for some time and now view him as a player who could strengthen their attacking options while helping facilitate a deal for Cambiaso.’

Real Madrid ‘agreement’

Barcelona are also said to be ‘monitoring’ Cambiaso as they seek a new left-back after missing out on Cucurella to Real Madrid, who are also closing in on a second signing from Chelsea, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Excl. – Agreement in principle between #RealMadrid and #EnzoFernandez for a contract until 2032. Real Madrid are now ready to submit a huge bid to #Chelssa to try to sign the midfielder, who wants to leave #CFC and pushing to join Madrid. #transfers.’

It comes after TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed that Real Madrid are preparing to test Chelsea’s resolve with an offer worth in excess of £100million for the midfielder, who’s valued at £120m by BlueCo.