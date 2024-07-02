According to reports, Premier League giants Chelsea have decided whether to offload Nicolas Jackson this summer as they consider signing a new striker.

Chelsea have already been active in the transfer market this summer as they have invested over £50m to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu and Tosin Adarabioyo permanently.

But Chelsea are currently making a profit as they look to balance the books amid the issues they have been facing concerning the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. They have earned around £85m by selling Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall and Omari Hutchinson.

These sales are setting Chelsea up to invest heavily in the coming weeks and one of their priorities will be to sign a new striker.

It is widely believed that an upgrade on Jackson is required if the Blues are going to step up and challenge for the Premier League title in the coming seasons.

The 23-year-old is pretty raw but has a lot of potential and scored 14 Premier League goals during his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United standout Alexander Isak would certainly be an upgrade on Jackson and it’s been reported that Chelsea would be willing to let the Senegal international leave in a swap deal with their Premier League rivals.

However, a new report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Jackson is set to remain at Chelsea.

He said: “Chelsea are not including Nico Jackson into any negotiation as he’s considered an important part of the project.

“Jackson, also very happy at Chelsea and only focused on #CFC.”

While Jackson looks set to stay at Chelsea, Armando Broja is more likely to move elsewhere this summer.

Broja impressed for Southampton while he was on loan at St Mary’s during the 2021/22 campaign but has struggled since recovering from a serious knee injury.

Like Jackson, the Albania international has potential but he is behind his Chelsea team-mate in the pecking order after failing to make an impact while on loan at Fulham towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Chelsea may not look to cash in on Broja this summer and the 22-year-old has revealed that he has received “offers” to leave the London club.

Broja revealed: “It’s true, I have offers from Serie A, Bundesliga and Premier League.

“Staying at Chelsea? It is an option; I still have a contract here.”