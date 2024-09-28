Chelsea table latest £100m bid for Real Madrid star, and will do ‘whatever it takes’ to beat Man City

Chelsea will reportedly do ‘whatever it takes’ to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, and it’s said both they and Manchester City have tabled bids north of £100million for him.

The Blues have spent more than £100million on a midfielder twice in the past couple of years. They landed Enzo Fernandez for £107million in January 2023, and signed Moises Caicedo for £115million the following window.

Clearly not content with their midfield options, the Blues are reportedly ready to spend big for Real Madrid star Tchouameni.

Fichajes reports that both they and Manchester City have ‘put on the table figures exceeding’ £100million.

Both sides are apparently willing to ‘do whatever it takes’ to snare the Frenchman from the European giants. It is believed that Chelsea want to revitalise their midfield and see Tchouameni’s signing as a chance to ‘return to the elite’.

City, meanwhile, simply want to strengthen their midfield, and that’s little surprise given Rodri, who has been one of their most important assets over the past few seasons, has been ruled out for the entire campaign.

The report suggests that Tchouameni is still considered an important member of the side by Real – he has played all but one game this season, given he was injured for the other – but that he could ‘say goodbye’ to them in January.

Whether that happens remains to be seen. But there are two cash-rich sides hoping to prise him away from his current club, and with big numbers on the table, it could be difficult for them to be turned away.

Chelsea would almost certainly have to free up some funds to be able to sign the Frenchman, but reports suggesting Mykhaylo Mudryk will soon be pushed out mean that could soon happen.

